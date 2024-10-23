Spotlight on multilateralism and resilient supply chains as PM Modi participates in BRICS Summit

Kazan (Russia), Oct 23: Having emphasised that India values the rise of BRICS as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on key issues concerning the global developmental agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday joined the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan, a day which will see him participating in meetings of the grouping in narrow and expanded formats but also holding significant bilateral discussions, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the summit – themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security’ – the BRICS leaders will discuss three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship – politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts.

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others.

The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good,” PM Modi had said before leaving for Kazan on Tuesday.

Besides participating in the summit, which will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his BRICS counterparts and other invited leaders.

On Tuesday, immediately after his arrival, PM Modi held bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was followed by another significant bilateral with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian – the first between the two leaders after Pezeshkian took over as the President of Iran in July following Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash on May 19.

PM Modi then attended a concert and reception hosted by the Russian President for all BRICS leaders. During Wednesday’s summit, particular attention will be paid to the issues of possible expansion of BRICS through the planned establishment of a new category of partner states for the unification.

The BRICS alliance, an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, had added four new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates – on January 1, 2024. During the summit, reports from the chairman of the New Development Bank, the Business Council, the Interbank Cooperation Mechanism, and the Women’s Business Alliance will also be heard.

The results of the discussion will be summarised in the Kazan Summit Declaration. While PM Modi is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after wrapping up the day’s proceedings, the ‘outreach/BRICS plus’ format session will be held in Kazan on Wednesday that will see participation of representatives from almost 40 countries.

Among them are leaders of the CIS countries, delegations from many countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, as well as heads of executive bodies of a number of international organisations. According to the Kremlin, it is planned to discuss current international problems with an emphasis on the aggravated situation in the Middle East and the interaction of the BRICS countries and the Global South in the interests of sustainable development.

IANS