Thursday, October 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC wants non-tribal taxis drivers to get trade license

Shillong, Oct 24: The KHADC Opposition Leader, Titosstarwell Chyne on Thursday suggested that the tourist and local taxis owned by non-tribals which get their permits from the State should get a trade license to operate within the scheduled areas falling under the jurisdiction of the council.

While speaking to reporters, Chyne said that the non-tribals will need to obtain the trading license if they want to set up their business in the Sixth Schedule areas as per the provisions under the Trading By Non-Tribals Regulation of 1954.

According to him, the same yardstick should apply to the local and tourist taxis owned by non-tribals if they are to operate in the scheduled areas.

He urged upon the state government to work closely with the council by making it mandatory that non-tribals who are applying for the local and tourist taxis permits will need to submit the trading license.

According to him, the enforcement of the council is checking the trading licenses of the trucks and buses which are entering the State.

“Now they should also check the tourist taxis,” KHADC Opposition leader said.

Meanwhile, he said that any system or decision to be adopted by the government to address the demand of the tourist taxis association should not affect the coming of tourists to the State.

“It is important that we need to take into account the people of those areas who are dependent on tourism for their livelihood,” Chyne added.

The KHADC Opposition Leader appealed to the state government, transport operations and tourism stakeholders to deliberate on a solution which will not hamper the tourism sector in the State.

