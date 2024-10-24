Thursday, October 24, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war: PM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

KAZAN, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his call for dialogue and diplomacy as being the only way forward to resolve conflicts, in an unambiguous message to press for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war through peaceful negotiations.
In his address at the 16th BRICS Summit, Modi said the grouping must give the world a message that it is not a divisive organisation, but one that works in the interest of humanity.
The prime minister also flagged concerns over pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism and said the BRICS can play a positive role to take the world in the right path.
“I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas,” he said.
“We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like COVID together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong and prosperous future for future generations,” he said.
The summit was attended by top leaders of BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.
In his remarks, Modi noted that the summit is happening at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges, including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS.
The prime minister also batted for concerted global efforts to deal with terrorism and that there must not be any “double standards” in fighting the menace.
“In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries. We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. The same way, we need to work on global regulations for cyber security and for safe and secure AI,” he said.
The prime minister also pitched for reform of the UN Security Council and other global bodies.
“We must move forward in a time-bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, multilateral development banks, and the WTO,” he said.
“As we take our efforts forward in BRICS, we must be careful to ensure that this organisation does not acquire the image of one that is trying to replace global institutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them,” he said.
The prime minister also delved into pressing global challenges. “Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism. The world is talking about the North-South divide and the East-West divide,” he said.
Modi said preventing inflation and ensuring food security, energy security, health security, and water security are matters of priority for all countries in the world. (PTI)

Previous article
Modi, Xi endorse patrolling pact, signal efforts to repair frayed ties
Next article
World leaders are terrified of Trump’s return as prez: Biden
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced that Australia has been nominated as the "Country of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score ineligible for Oscars

Music composer Hans Zimmer's score for ‘Dune: Part Two’, which was being considered one of the strongest contenders...
MEGHALAYA

Decision on three ex-Cong MLAs valid: Speaker

SHILLONG, Oct 23: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Wednesday said that after consultation with the advocate general,...
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

Rare fish rediscovered in Cambodia after disappearance for nearly two decades Phnom Penh, Oct 23: The ‘Mekong ghost’ fish...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced...

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score ineligible for Oscars

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Music composer Hans Zimmer's score for ‘Dune: Part Two’,...

Decision on three ex-Cong MLAs valid: Speaker

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 23: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on...
Load more

Popular news

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced...

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score ineligible for Oscars

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Music composer Hans Zimmer's score for ‘Dune: Part Two’,...

Decision on three ex-Cong MLAs valid: Speaker

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 23: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge