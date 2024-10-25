Friday, October 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Impact of cyclone ‘Dana’ on Jharkhand: Heavy rains, schools closed in Kolhan division

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ranchi, Oct 25: Cyclone Dana has significantly impacted Jharkhand after it hit the coast of Odisha on Thursday midnight. Heavy rains have lashed various regions in Jharkhand, especially in the Kolhan division, which has seen consistent downpours since Thursday evening.

Areas like Jagannathpur, Saraikela, and Baharagora received the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours. Other affected districts include Giridih, Godda, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Sahibganj, and Lohardaga.

On Thursday, Maheshpur in Pakur saw the highest downpour, recording 86 mm of rain, followed by Rajmahal with 42.2 mm. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kolhan and a yellow alert for Ranchi and nearby areas.

Due to the rain and storm, all schools in East and West Singhbhum, as well as Saraikela-Kharsawan districts within the Kolhan division will remain closed on Friday. A directive from the School Education and Literacy Department confirms the closure of classes from KG to 12 across government, government-aided, non-aided, and private schools, including minority institutions, on Friday.

Flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on Friday have been cancelled, and around 10 trains passing through or headed to Jharkhand have also been halted. The Jharkhand Disaster Management Department is on high alert, and the electricity department has cancelled leaves of employees to address any urgent needs.

The Meteorological Department anticipates similar weather on October 26, with possible lightning strikes across Jharkhand. Fog is expected on October 26-27, followed by a drop in temperatures from October 28. Farmers have been advised to drain excess water from their fields and harvest ripe vegetables promptly to prevent crop damage.

Earlier on Friday, Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast, uprooting trees and snapping power lines in several areas. The storm made landfall around midnight between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph.

IANS

Previous article
India saved pilferages worth $40 bn in last 8 years with DBT schemes: FM Sitharaman
Next article
2nd Test: Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips wreck star-studded Indian batting line-up
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Synergies between India, Germany can drive unprecedented growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 25:  From artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to semiconductors, and vibrant startup ecosystem to green technology,...
MEGHALAYA

USTM and Catholic University of Mozambique inaugurated ICIMST-2024

Guwahati, Oct 25: The Department of Computer Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in collaboration with...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamba’ as menacing villain

Mumbai, Oct 25:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming...
MEGHALAYA

New plant species discovered by USTM scientist

  Guwahati, Oct 25: A new species of flowering plant, Begonia neisti B.Hajong, N.Bhat & P.Bharali, has been discovered...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Synergies between India, Germany can drive unprecedented growth: Piyush Goyal

Economy 0
New Delhi, Oct 25:  From artificial intelligence (AI) adoption...

USTM and Catholic University of Mozambique inaugurated ICIMST-2024

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Oct 25: The Department of Computer Science, University...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamba’ as menacing villain

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 25:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been...
Load more

Popular news

Synergies between India, Germany can drive unprecedented growth: Piyush Goyal

Economy 0
New Delhi, Oct 25:  From artificial intelligence (AI) adoption...

USTM and Catholic University of Mozambique inaugurated ICIMST-2024

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Oct 25: The Department of Computer Science, University...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamba’ as menacing villain

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 25:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge