Impact of cyclone ‘Dana’ on Jharkhand: Heavy rains, schools closed in Kolhan division

Ranchi, Oct 25: Cyclone Dana has significantly impacted Jharkhand after it hit the coast of Odisha on Thursday midnight. Heavy rains have lashed various regions in Jharkhand, especially in the Kolhan division, which has seen consistent downpours since Thursday evening.

Areas like Jagannathpur, Saraikela, and Baharagora received the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours. Other affected districts include Giridih, Godda, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Sahibganj, and Lohardaga.

On Thursday, Maheshpur in Pakur saw the highest downpour, recording 86 mm of rain, followed by Rajmahal with 42.2 mm. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kolhan and a yellow alert for Ranchi and nearby areas.

Due to the rain and storm, all schools in East and West Singhbhum, as well as Saraikela-Kharsawan districts within the Kolhan division will remain closed on Friday. A directive from the School Education and Literacy Department confirms the closure of classes from KG to 12 across government, government-aided, non-aided, and private schools, including minority institutions, on Friday.

Flights from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on Friday have been cancelled, and around 10 trains passing through or headed to Jharkhand have also been halted. The Jharkhand Disaster Management Department is on high alert, and the electricity department has cancelled leaves of employees to address any urgent needs.

The Meteorological Department anticipates similar weather on October 26, with possible lightning strikes across Jharkhand. Fog is expected on October 26-27, followed by a drop in temperatures from October 28. Farmers have been advised to drain excess water from their fields and harvest ripe vegetables promptly to prevent crop damage.

Earlier on Friday, Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast, uprooting trees and snapping power lines in several areas. The storm made landfall around midnight between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph.

IANS