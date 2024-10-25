Friday, October 25, 2024
Israeli strikes cut off road between Lebanon, Syria

By: Agencies

Date:

Beirut, Oct 25:  Israeli warplanes on Friday raided the al-Qaa Jousieh border crossing that links Lebanon and Syria, resulting in its closure, according to a Lebanese security source.

The security source, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes fired four air-to-ground missiles at a central area on the international road in the Al-Qaa axis in eastern Lebanon.

“The missiles created a large hole with a diameter of about 15 metres and a depth of about 5 metres, which led to the road being completely cut off in both directions,” said the source. Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh confirmed that the crossing is now out of service after the Israeli raid, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

According to Lebanese military sources, there are five legal crossings between Lebanon and Syria distributed along the 375-km-long border between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported. Another crossing, the Al-Masnaa point, was raided by Israeli warplanes on October 4, resulting in the continued closure of the road in both directions, according to the security source.

People are still able to make the journey on foot. From September 23 to October 24, the Lebanese General Security recorded 430,000 individuals crossing on foot at the Al-Masnaa border point, comprising both Lebanese citizens and displaced Syrians.

IANS

Calcium supplement, antacid Pan D among CDSCO’s list of spurious drugs
Botpathri attack proves Pakistan abetting terrorism in Kashmir: Army
