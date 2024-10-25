USTM and Catholic University of Mozambique inaugurated ICIMST-2024

Guwahati, Oct 25: The Department of Computer Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in collaboration with the Catholic University of Mozambique, inaugurated the 3rd International Conference on Innovation in Management, Science, and Technology (ICIMST-2024) here today.

The two- day event is being held on October 25 and 26, with participation from academic and research institutions worldwide, according to a Press release.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof. Sushanta Karmakar, from IIT Guwahati, as

the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, Prof. Karmakar emphasized the importance of

innovation in research and the vital role interdisciplinary collaboration plays in advancing

knowledge.

In a significant highlight of the ceremony, a book on the Conference Proceedings of the 2nd

International Conference on Innovation in Management, Science, and Technology, and

Automation in Sports was officially released. This publication captures the research and

discussions from the previous edition of the conference, serving as a valuable resource for

scholars and researchers.

The Guest of Honor for the session was Prof. Doutor Nelson Amade, Vice-Reitor of the

Catholic University of Mozambique, who highlighted the international significance of the

conference and the growing collaboration between institutions.

Another distinguished guest, Maiden Alfinete, from the Catholic University of Mozambique, also attended the event.

Throughout the two days of the conference, more than 70 research papers will be presented across multiple parallel sessions chaired by prominent dignitaries from reputed institutions such as NIT Rourkela, Chandigarh University, Guwahati University, Cotton University, Shah Jalal University of Science and Technology (Bangladesh), and Excel Engineering College, Tamil Nadu.

Following the inauguration, a workshop on Advanced Research Methodology: Its Key

Concepts and Roles in Research was conducted, offering valuable insights into research

approaches and methodologies for the attendees. The workshop aimed at enhancing the

understanding of key research concepts, setting a promising tone for the conference academic discourse.

ICIMST-2024 is set to provide an international platform for scholars, researchers, and

practitioners to share their innovative ideas and contributions to the fields of management,

science, and technology.