Friday, October 25, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Vikrant Massey as daring journalist probes Godhra Case in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ teaser

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Oct 25:  The makers of the upcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ unveiled its teaser on October 25. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles.

Ekta Kapoor, who is bankrolling the project, took to her Instagram handle to share the intriguing teaser, writing, “Aaj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated. #TheSabarmatiReportTeaser OUT NOW! #TheSabarmatiReport in cinemas on 15th November!”

In the teaser, Vikrant looks promising as a fearless journalist fighting for the truth, while Raashii Khanna, as his fellow reporter, delivers an impactful performance. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Ridhi’s character as a senior anchor.

The teaser shows a train engulfed in flames, but no one knows whether it was an accident or a planned crime. It features compelling dialogues and intriguing scenes that take viewers to the tragic site where many lives were lost.

It stirs curiosity about the true events of 2002, hinting at a harrowing incident that, though rarely discussed, left a profound impact on the nation. Ahead of the teaser’s release, the makers have been unveiling intriguing posters featuring Massey to build excitement among fans.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ chronicles the tragic events of the morning of February 27, 2002, when a sudden fire erupted on the Sabarmati Express, claiming the lives of 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya.

The incident sent shockwaves across the nation. The movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The Sabarmati Report marks Massey’s first on-screen collaboration with both Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on November 15. Besides this, the ‘12th Fail’ actor also has ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan’ in the pipeline. Vikrant was last seen in Aditya Nimbalkar’s crime thriller ‘Sector 36’ alongside Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana. The movie drew inspiration from the 2006 Noida serial murders.

IANS

Previous article
2nd Test: Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips wreck star-studded Indian batting line-up
Next article
New plant species discovered by USTM scientist
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Synergies between India, Germany can drive unprecedented growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 25:  From artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to semiconductors, and vibrant startup ecosystem to green technology,...
MEGHALAYA

USTM and Catholic University of Mozambique inaugurated ICIMST-2024

Guwahati, Oct 25: The Department of Computer Science, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in collaboration with...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamba’ as menacing villain

Mumbai, Oct 25:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming...
MEGHALAYA

New plant species discovered by USTM scientist

  Guwahati, Oct 25: A new species of flowering plant, Begonia neisti B.Hajong, N.Bhat & P.Bharali, has been discovered...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Synergies between India, Germany can drive unprecedented growth: Piyush Goyal

Economy 0
New Delhi, Oct 25:  From artificial intelligence (AI) adoption...

USTM and Catholic University of Mozambique inaugurated ICIMST-2024

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Oct 25: The Department of Computer Science, University...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamba’ as menacing villain

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 25:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been...
Load more

Popular news

Synergies between India, Germany can drive unprecedented growth: Piyush Goyal

Economy 0
New Delhi, Oct 25:  From artificial intelligence (AI) adoption...

USTM and Catholic University of Mozambique inaugurated ICIMST-2024

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Oct 25: The Department of Computer Science, University...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamba’ as menacing villain

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 25:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge