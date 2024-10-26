Saturday, October 26, 2024
Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that it remains “deeply concerned” by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

“We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” it added. New Delhi’s reaction came after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced earlier in the day that they had successfully completed “precise and targeted strikes” against multiple military targets in Iran that posed an immediate threat to Israel.

These strikes, conducted in three waves in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), took place early Saturday in response to a ballistic missile attack on October 1, revealed IDF spokesman, Brigadier General Daniel Hagar.

“Our message is clear: anyone who threatens the State of Israel and strives to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price. We proved today that we have the ability to act decisively, and that we are ready, in attack and defense, to protect the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel,” said Hagar.

He added: “The IDF has fulfilled its mission. Should the Iranian regime make the mistake of initiating a new escalation, we will respond.” Several countries, including from the Middle East, have called for the earliest possible normalization of the military and political situation in the region while urging all parties involved to prevent the situation from developing into a catastrophic scenario.

Qatar, Jordan, UAE and Saudi Arabia condemned the Israeli airstrikes, expressing deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.

The countries urged all concerned parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, and avoid anything that could destabilise security and stability in West Asia.

The countries also called on the international community and influential and active parties to carry out their roles and responsibilities towards reducing escalation and ending the conflicts in the region.

“The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region.

The Kingdom urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation, and warns of the consequences of continuing military conflicts in the region,” said the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia.

IANS

