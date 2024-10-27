Sunday, October 27, 2024
NATIONAL

Only 11 acres out of 1,200 belong to Waqf in Vijayapura, claims K’taka Minister

By: Agencies

Date:

Bengaluru, Oct 27:Amid the ongoing row over the Waqf board land, Vijayapura district in-charge minister, and Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil clarified on Saturday that confusion surrounding 1,200 acres in Honavada, Tikota taluk, Vijayapura district, being designated as Waqf property is due to an error in the gazette.

Addressing a press conference, Patil stated that only 11 acres out of the 1,200 acres is Waqf property. This includes a burial ground covering 10 acres and 14 guntas, with an Idgah, Masjid, and other structures on the remaining 24 guntas. “All other land belongs to farmers, as confirmed by the local Tehsildar and District Commissioner,” he said.

The minister explained that gazette notifications on Waqf properties in Vijayapura district were issued in 1974, 1978, and 2016. Waqf property does exist in Mahalbagayata of Vijayapur; however, the name “Honavada” was mistakenly added in brackets after “Mahalbagayata” in the gazette.

“When farmers brought this to my attention, I held a meeting on October 19 with the District Commissioner, Tehsildar, and other officials and directed them to address the issue appropriately,” he said.

Patil emphasised that BJP MP Tejaswi Surya and BJP MLA Basana Gouda Patil Yatnal should refrain from politicising the matter, assuring that no farmer-owned land would be taken as Waqf property.

Honavada village, located in his Babaleshwara constituency, only has 11 acres across 10 survey numbers designated as Waqf property. The Waqf board acknowledged the mistake in the 1974 gazette, which was corrected in 1977 by removing “Honavada” from the record, he added.

The Tehsildar and District Commissioner have confirmed that the confusion arose from incorrect documentation. “This error has only come to light recently. Only properties that meet Waqf criteria will be allocated as Waqf land. Farmers and private owners have no reason to worry, and I will soon convene another meeting with officials on this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara has assured that the issue of giving notice to farmers claiming the ownership of their land to the Waqf board will be reviewed.

Minister for Wakf and Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan has also clarified that there is no need to panic as the board can’t claim property without any authority. “Can the Waqf board claim your property out of nowhere?” he asked the media persons. The action is taken only to get legitimate properties that belong to the Waqf, he added.

–IANS

