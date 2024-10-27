Sunday, October 27, 2024
NATIONAL

We all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of Infantry: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted all ranks of the infantry on the occasion of Infantry Day, saying it embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty and inspires every Indian.

“On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian,” PM Modi posted on his X handle.

PM Modi also posted pictures of jawans deployed in forward positions on the international borders.

Infantry Day is observed on October 27 to mark the landing of the first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan-supported intruders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while greeting the ranks of the Indian infantry said they play a vital role in protecting the country.

“Greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Infantry on Infantry Day. Infantry plays a pivotal role in protecting our country. Their courage, valour and sacrifice continue to inspire everyone. India is proud of its brave infantry personnel.”

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi also conveyed best wishes to all ranks, veterans and families of the Infantry on the occasion of 78th Shaurya Diwas.

Infantry Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the landing of the first Battalion of the Sikh Regiment at Srinagar airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the nefarious designs of Pakistani Kabaili raiders aided by the Pakistan Army.

This gallant action resulted in the foiling of Pakistan’s plans to occupy Jammu and Kashmir.

The infantry has played a crucial role in the Army in protecting the sovereignty of the nation since Independence. Be it the war of 1962 with China or of 1947-48 with Pakistan, or the war of 1965, 1971 or 1999 Kargil conflict.

Apart from these wars, the Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorist Operations in North and Northeast, the Infantry has been involved in several other daring missions.

–IANS

