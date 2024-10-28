Monday, October 28, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Diljit Dosanjh waves Indian Flag during Delhi Dil-Luminati concert

Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a triumphant return to India, launching the Indian leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday evening.
The concert was marked by fervent cheers from a captivated audience as Dosanjh waved the Indian flag proudly after his opening song.
Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Diljit took the stage with electrifying energy, performing fan-favourite tracks such as Born to Shine, GOAT, and Do You Know.
Following his first song, he took a moment to express his joy at being back in India, saying, “Banda jitthe marji jaa ave, jitthe marji show laa ave, jado apne ghare aunda hai, taa khushi taa hondi hai right…” (“Wherever a person goes, wherever they perform, when they come back home, that’s when the real happiness is, right?”)
His heartfelt words resonated deeply with fans, who responded with thunderous applause.
In a post on Instagram, Diljit shared his excitement and wrote, “Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 INDIA ”
Long before the concert began, hundreds of fans gathered at the stadium, eagerly awaiting their chance to see the beloved artist perform live.
Social media was abuzz with excitement, as fans expressed their anticipation and reactions to the concert.
The artist had been touring internationally for several weeks before returning to India, and his enthusiasm was evident.
He expressed his excitement for the concert on Instagram, saying, “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”
Following the Delhi show, the Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune. (ANI)

