Assam CM to distribute financial aid to girl students under Nijut Moina scheme

Guwahati, Oct 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will on Sunday distribute the financial grant to female students under the state government’s ambitious ‘Nijut Moina’ initiative which aims at eliminating child marriages in Assam.

Under this initiative, each eligible female student enrolled in Class 11 will receive an incentive of Rs 1,000 per month for a maximum of 10 months, a total of Rs 10,000 per year. An incentive of Rs 1,250 per month for a maximum of 10 months, resulting in a total of Rs 12,500 per year will be paid to each of these girl students enrolled in Graduation First Year.

CM Sarma, earlier, said that the initiative will also cover the expenses of the girl students pursuing their higher studies in universities and other educational institutions. “An incentive of Rs 2,500 per month over a period of a maximum of up to ten months, resulting in a total of Rs 25,000 per year will be paid to each of the eligible female students enrolled in postgraduation First year,” he added.

According to an official statement, the students have filled up a prescribed application form and submitted the same to the respective institutions they are currently enrolled in. “The Registrars/Principals were instructed to collect and verify the application forms through the respective portal and submit the correct data for auto verification in the portal. From the second year onwards, there is no requirement for submitting an application. A certificate from the head of the institution, certifying the student’s continuity in the institution will be sufficient for availing benefits,” the statement added.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “This ambitious scheme, undertaken by the state government to combat child marriage and to provide a secure educational future for girl students, is a historic step for women’s education in Assam.”

The scheme, however, has certain conditions — Applicants should be permanent residents of Assam, married candidates are not eligible, daughters of MPs and MLAs are not eligible to apply for the scheme, the candidate should be enrolled in any Government College or educational institutions that support this scheme, and the candidates who are pursuing B.Ed are not eligible for the scheme.

IANS