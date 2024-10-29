Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Environment

Assam: Minor boy trampled to death by wild elephant

By: Migrate Admin

Guwahati, Oct 29: A minor boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday, officials said. As per the locals, the tragic incident happened in the Kampur area in Nagaon district. According to the Kampur Forest Office, the deceased child was 10-year-old Azizul Haque, a native of Longjap Padumoni in Kachuwa.

The villagers claimed that the teenager Azizul suddenly encountered the elephant that was wandering the villages looking for food while he was en route to the fields. It is still unknown what specifically caused the elephant to strike after reportedly breaking away from its herd.

However, it has been anticipated that the residents’ attempts to chase the tusker away may have irritated it. Haque was trampled to death in an attempt to flee. The boy died on the spot, locals said. Later he was taken to a hospital; however, the doctors declared him dead.

A 20-year-old boy died while confronting a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Tinsukia a few days ago. When a herd of elephants started causing trouble in the region, a young man from Tinsukia’s Digboi neighbourhood named Pavitra Phukan tried to drive them away, but one of the jumbos attacked him and seriously injured him, according to the locals.

The villagers contacted the police and forest officials following the occurrence. When the dead body was brought to a nearby government hospital by forest officials, the medical staff there pronounced him dead.

According to the police, a postmortem has been ordered for the deceased body, and they are still looking into the incident. The forest officials have said that elephants frequently come out from the forest in search of food because the location is close to the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Locals said that the youth took responsibility to chase out the elephants and in this process, he lost his life,” an official stated. According to Rajen Phukan, Pavitra’s father, they made an effort to save him from the attacking elephant, but it was not successful. “Though the elephant left after we used methods like showing fire, it caused grievous injuries to Pavitra and that ultimately caused his death,” Phukan stated.

IANS

