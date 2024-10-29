Gary Kirsten resigns as Pak limited-overs coach over rift

Aaqib, Saqlain in fray to replace Gary Kirsten

KARACHI, Oct 28: Pakistan’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten on Monday stepped down after developing a rift with the country’s cricket board within six months of his appointment.

The 56-year-old South African, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the PCB posted on ‘X’.

Red-ball coach Gillispie, however, has made it clear to the PCB that he can only manage things for the white-ball tour of Australia which starts November 4 and is not interested in a permanent role as the limited overs coach, a reliable source aware of the development said.

“Gillispie has informed the board they should look for a replacement for Kirsten for the white ball games in Zimbabwe and onwards,” he added.

Though the PCB didn’t give the reason for Kirsten’s sudden resignation, the source confirmed that it was because he was not involved when the board announced the squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours and the new captain of the white ball format on Sunday.

The PCB has withdrawn the coaches selection powers. Selection is now exclusively the domain of the selection committee.

“Kirsten was not happy with the abrupt manner in which the board took away his powers in selection and other team matters and made this very clear to Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday before sending in his resignation,” another insider said.

He expressed fear that even Gillispie might end up resigning soon as he is also not happy with the current shift in how teams are selected now solely by the selection committee and coaches have no role in this.

Kirsten had been working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans before taking up the role in Paksitan.

The team is riding high on a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over visiting England in a Test series that concluded last week.

REPLACEMENTS

Current senior selector Aaqib Javed and former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq are in fray to replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan’s new white ball coach after the former Proteas batter stepped down due to his differences with country’s cricket board.

The PCB, on Monday, officially confirmed that Kirsten had resigned and as an interim arrangement it has asked the red ball coach, Jason Gillispie to manage the team for the white ball series in Australia from November 4.

But Gillespie has intimated that he would look at it as a one-off arrangement.

“The problem is both Kirsten and Gillispie were not happy with their sudden demotion in powers with the selectors given powers to call all the shots,” one source said.

He said since Gillispie was in the middle of the England series he reluctantly accepted the changes but has publicly made it clear he is no happy at not being involved in the selection process.

“The situation now is that the PCB has to appoint a new white ball coach given the number of white ball commitments of the national team coming up and leading up to the Champions Trophy early next year,” the source said.

“One option is to let assistant coach Azhar Mahmood continue as interim head coach but Aaqib or Saqlain could also land the job.”

Saqlain has remained head coach of the Pakistan team before but was replaced by Mickey Arthur early last year when Najam Sethi was in power in the board.

The source did say they are some other candidates under consideration and the board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi would soon have talks with shortlisted candidates.

The PCB has made no official comment on why Kirsten resigned nor has the former South African player said anything but board insiders say the dispute arose over several issues between Kirsten and the PCB. (PTI)