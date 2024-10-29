Tuesday, October 29, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Naim Qassem takes over as Hezbollah’s next chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tehran, Oct 29: Iran-backed Hezbollah has announced that one of its founding members, 71-year-old Naim Qassem, who has served as Deputy Secretary General of the Lebanese group since 1991, will be its new chief.

A veteran figure in the group, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, Qassem succeeds Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed more than a month ago in an Israeli bombing.

On October 22, Israel confirmed that it had also eliminated Hashem Safieddine, the apparent successor of the former leader, in Beirut three weeks ago. Qassem, one of the founders of Hezbollah in 1982, was elected Secretary General following a meeting of the Shura Council, the group’s central decision-making body of seven members, on Monday.

The council, while announcing its decision, maintained that Hezbollah will stand by its principles, goals and path to keep the flame of resistance alive and its banner held high until “final victory”.

Born in southern Lebanon in 1953, Qassem became the movement’s Deputy Secretary General in 1991 and continued to serve as Hezbollah’s second-in-command since then.

Ever since Nasrallah’s death, he has appeared in three televised speeches, assuring followers that Hezbollah will fight back even as it has been hit by a severe leadership crisis in the past few weeks.

“I am confident that these enemy aggressions will not weaken the nation of resistance and we will definitely win,” remarked Qassem last month in what was the first speech from a senior Hezbollah official after the assassination of Nasrallah in Israeli Air Force’s strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The US State Department designated Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organisation in October 1997. More than 60 other countries and organisations, including the EU, the Arab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, have also designated Hezbollah — either in part or in its entirety — as a terrorist group.

Washington insists that Tehran continues to encourage and enable its various proxies and partners — including Hezbollah, Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen — to conduct strikes against Israeli or US interests in the region.

IANS

Previous article
Trading scams: Assets of accused to be liquidated, distributed among victims, says Assam DGP
Next article
India and China complete disengagement process in Eastern Ladakh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Assam: Minor boy trampled to death by wild elephant

Guwahati, Oct 29: A minor boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's Nagaon district...
MEGHALAYA

Union Minister Margherita attends Rozgar Mela in Shillong

Shillong, Oct 29: Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textile Pabitra Margherita distributed the appointment letters...
INTERNATIONAL

US elections: Billionaires jostle to push Harris and Trump to victory

Washington, Oct 29: As many as 82 billionaires are supporting Democrat candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris while...
NATIONAL

Assam CM to distribute financial aid to girl students under Nijut Moina scheme

Guwahati, Oct 6:  Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will on Sunday distribute the financial grant to female students...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: Minor boy trampled to death by wild elephant

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 29: A minor boy was trampled to...

Union Minister Margherita attends Rozgar Mela in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 29: Union Minister of State for External...

US elections: Billionaires jostle to push Harris and Trump to victory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Oct 29: As many as 82 billionaires are...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: Minor boy trampled to death by wild elephant

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 29: A minor boy was trampled to...

Union Minister Margherita attends Rozgar Mela in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 29: Union Minister of State for External...

US elections: Billionaires jostle to push Harris and Trump to victory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Oct 29: As many as 82 billionaires are...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge