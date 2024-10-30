Wednesday, October 30, 2024
NATIONAL

Delhi govt health care model is superior to Ayushman Bharat: AAP

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

New Delhi, Oct 30: AAP’s Chief National Spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, on Wednesday criticised the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, calling it marred by “scams” and claiming that the Delhi government’s health care model is superior to the Union government’s scheme.

Her comments came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Tuesday, where he criticised the Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing Ayushman Bharat.

Speaking at a launch event for development projects in health care, PM Modi apologised to senior citizens aged 70 and above in both states for being unable to extend Ayushman Bharat benefits to them.

“I apologise to all elderly above 70 in Delhi and West Bengal that I will not be able to serve you due to the state government’s refusal to join Ayushman Yojana,” the Prime Minister said. Responding to the Prime Minister’s statements, Kakkar accused him of spreading misinformation, asserting, “Prime Minister Modi has lied again.

Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, the Delhi government allocates 16 per cent of its budget to health care, providing a more effective scheme than Ayushman Bharat.” She further claimed that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been “marred by fraud.”

“The truth has been revealed in the CAG report, which exposed BJP members allegedly siphoning funds in the names of deceased individuals. Why would we implement such a scheme in Delhi when we have a better one?” Kakkar stated.

Highlighting the features of Delhi’s health model, she noted, “Delhi’s scheme offers free medicines, tests, and OPD services without requiring hospitalisation. There’s no income cap, ensuring free treatment for all families, regardless of cost. We provide 450 free tests and 359 free medicines.”

The AAP government has been emphasising its own health care initiatives as an alternative to the central scheme. Earlier on Tuesday, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had also voiced concerns over the limitations of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying that it often leaves poor patients with substantial costs once the scheme’s Rs 5 lakh coverage cap is exhausted, even in government hospitals. Claiming Delhi’s health care model to be better than Ayushman Bharat, he said, “Delhi Government hospitals offer unlimited free treatment, covering all medical needs without cost, from tests to medicines. Additionally, accident victims receive free care at any private hospital.”

The AAP leader also challenged BJP representatives to visit Delhi’s government hospitals, stating that nearly 50 per cent of patients admitted are from BJP-governed states like Uttar Pradesh.

IANS

