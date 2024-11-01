Deepika and Ranveer introduce their daughter, revealing her name and first glimpse

Mumbai, Nov 1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who welcomed their first child on 8th September, 2024 revealed their daughter’s name on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter’s feet.

She captioned the post: “Dua Padukone Singh.” Deepika explained, “Dua means ‘a prayer’ because she is the answer to our prayers.” The actress concluded, “Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. – Deepika and Ranveer.” Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Ram Leela’.

Later they got married in the year 2018. They married in Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies, one in South Indian style and the other one in Sindhi style. Deepika and Ranveer released their wedding video on ‘Koffee With Karan’, showcasing previously unseen moments from their special day. After being married for six years they welcomed their first baby in November 2024. Deepika was admitted to hospital on 7th November and delivered the baby on 8th Nov. On the work front Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Singham Again’ released in theatres on Nov 1. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Simba in the movie, where he helps Singham fight against villain Arjun Kapoor. Deepika Padukone has also made a small cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. Her dialogue in the promo ‘Main Singham nahi, Lady Singham Hai’ has already caught everyone’s attention.

Few days back Ranveer Singh said in a press conference that his baby has already made a debut as Deepika shot for ‘Singham Again’ while she was pregnant. Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki’ and ‘Fighter’. While ‘Kalki’ did decent business, ‘Fighter’ failed to meet makers expectations. While nothing is official but as per various reports Deepika will be next in the film ‘The Intern’.

IANS