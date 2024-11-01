Friday, November 1, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Deepika and Ranveer introduce their daughter, revealing her name and first glimpse

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Nov 1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who welcomed their first child on 8th September, 2024 revealed their daughter’s name on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter’s feet.

She captioned the post: “Dua Padukone Singh.” Deepika explained, “Dua means ‘a prayer’ because she is the answer to our prayers.” The actress concluded, “Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. – Deepika and Ranveer.” Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Ram Leela’.

Later they got married in the year 2018. They married in Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies, one in South Indian style and the other one in Sindhi style. Deepika and Ranveer released their wedding video on ‘Koffee With Karan’, showcasing previously unseen moments from their special day. After being married for six years they welcomed their first baby in November 2024. Deepika was admitted to hospital on 7th November and delivered the baby on 8th Nov. On the work front Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Singham Again’ released in theatres on Nov 1. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Simba in the movie, where he helps Singham fight against villain Arjun Kapoor. Deepika Padukone has also made a small cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. Her dialogue in the promo ‘Main Singham nahi, Lady Singham Hai’ has already caught everyone’s attention.

Few days back Ranveer Singh said in a press conference that his baby has already made a debut as Deepika shot for ‘Singham Again’ while she was pregnant. Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki’ and ‘Fighter’. While ‘Kalki’ did decent business, ‘Fighter’ failed to meet makers expectations. While nothing is official but as per various reports Deepika will be next in the film ‘The Intern’.

IANS

Previous article
Petrol, jet fuel, LPG sales surge as economy picks up pace
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Excavation in Egypt’s Luxor reveals insights into burial practices over 4,000 years ago

Cairo, Nov 1: An Egyptian-American archaeological team has unearthed the first Middle Kingdom-era burials at the Assasif cemetery...
News Alert

Petrol, jet fuel, LPG sales surge as economy picks up pace

New Delhi, Nov 1: India's petrol, aviation turbine fuel, and LPG consumption shot up in October this year...
INTERNATIONAL

Malaysia’s sexual assault against children cases up 21.1 per cent in 2023

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 1:  Malaysia's sexual assault against children cases reached 1,389 in 2023, a significant increase of...
NATIONAL

Two labourers shot and injured by terrorists in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 1: In yet another terrorist attack targeting people from outside Jammu and Kashmir, two labourers were...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Excavation in Egypt’s Luxor reveals insights into burial practices over 4,000 years ago

NATIONAL 0
Cairo, Nov 1: An Egyptian-American archaeological team has unearthed...

Petrol, jet fuel, LPG sales surge as economy picks up pace

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 1: India's petrol, aviation turbine fuel,...

Malaysia’s sexual assault against children cases up 21.1 per cent in 2023

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kuala Lumpur, Nov 1:  Malaysia's sexual assault against children...
Load more

Popular news

Excavation in Egypt’s Luxor reveals insights into burial practices over 4,000 years ago

NATIONAL 0
Cairo, Nov 1: An Egyptian-American archaeological team has unearthed...

Petrol, jet fuel, LPG sales surge as economy picks up pace

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 1: India's petrol, aviation turbine fuel,...

Malaysia’s sexual assault against children cases up 21.1 per cent in 2023

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kuala Lumpur, Nov 1:  Malaysia's sexual assault against children...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge