Goods train derails; services hit in Lumding-Badarpur section

Guwahati, Nov 1: Train services were affected in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section after a loaded goods wagon derailed inside a tunnel on Thursday evening, NF Railway sources informed.

As many as 10 trains had to be cancelled owing to the derailment. The trains include Guwahati-Agartala; New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati; Guwahati-Dullabcherra, Guwahati-Silchar; Silchar-Guwahati, Rangiya-Silchar, Silchar-Rangiya; Silchar-Sealdah; Agartala-Secunderabad and Tripura Sundari Express (Agartala Firozpur Cantonment).

Senior railway officials were at the site on Friday morning to monitor the repair and restoration work even as normal train movement is expected to be restored later in the day, NFR sources said.

On the other hand, train number 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala) Humsafar Express had to remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala while the Kanchenjunga Express had to remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Sabroom.

Likewise, train number 20502 (Anand Vihar Terminal -Agartala) Tejas Rajdhani Express had to remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.

Besides, train number 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram-Silchar) had to remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.