Friday, November 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

ISBT in a limbo; hopes rest on alternative road

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The state government faces a challenging dilemma with the Rs 48-crore Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) lying non-operational, and the only proposed solution is a new alternate road estimated to be completed within a year.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 48 crore and inaugurated with much fanfare by Union Home Minister Amit Shah three years ago, the ISBT now stands deserted after night buses and trucks were barred from using the renovated Umiam dam route.
“With the current load restrictions on Umiam, this is the situation,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on Thursday. “Last month, I visited the site, and the best alternative is a new road, a shorter route from near Umroi airport to the  Elaborating on the new route, Dhar stated, “The alternative road from the Umroi bypass near the airport is being managed by the PWD. We are urging them to complete this project on time.”
Asked about the timeframe, he added, “The PWD has committed to finishing within a year. We’re requesting them to expedite the process.”
The closure of the ISBT has led private bus operators to halt their services from the terminal, leaving the once-thriving hub deserted. This shutdown has not only disrupted bus services but has also severely impacted the livelihoods of those operating shops and other facilities within the ISBT.
Around six to seven shops within the ISBT premises have been forced to close. “Ever since work on the Umiam bridge began, business here has been suffering. I had to shut down my shop due to a lack of customers—this happened just as ISBT was starting to thrive,” shared B Lyngdoh, a former coffee shop owner.
“It’s disheartening to see such a massive investment in a premier bus terminal connecting the Northeast go to waste,” Lyngdoh added. “I’m not even sure if the government is serious about it; no one comes to inspect the place.”
The deserted terminal has reportedly become a gathering spot for antisocial activities at night, raising concerns among local residents.
Meanwhile, night buses are now operating from Umiam. “We’ve been parking here for six or seven months,” said a staff member from a Siliguri-Shillong night bus. “Passengers and staff face difficulties as there are no toilet facilities, and passenger flow has decreased.”

