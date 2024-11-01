Two labourers shot and injured by terrorists in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 1: In yet another terrorist attack targeting people from outside Jammu and Kashmir, two labourers were shot and injured by terrorists in Budgam district on Friday. Officials said that the terrorist attack took place in Mazhama village of Magam area in Budgam.

“Two non-locals identified as Sanjay and Usman, both from Uttar Pradesh, were shot at and injured by terrorists in Mazhama village of Magam area. They were shifted to a nearby hospital, where attending doctors described their condition as stable.

Both were working on a Jal Shakti project,” an official said, adding that the area has been surrounded by security personnel to apprehend the terrorists responsible. On October 20, two terrorists – one foreign and the other a local from the Kulgam district, fired indiscriminately at the workers’ camp in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district, killing seven persons, including six workers from outside the UT and a local doctor working for an infrastructure company and four others injured.

The infrastructure company is building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make Srinagar-Sonamarg road an all-weather road. The tunnel will connect Sonamarg with the rest of the Valley around the year thereby generating employment for locals and helping the local economy.

The attack was widely condemned. On October 25, terrorists fired at an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, killing three soldiers and two local porters working for the army. The attack was carried out by a group of terrorists which had infiltrated in August this year and were hiding in the higher reaches till their handlers in Pakistan ordered them to carry out the attack, officials said.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said the army and the security forces have revised their strategy to meet the terrorist threat. Sinha also said that every drop of innocent blood spilt by the terrorists would be avenged.

IANS