Saturday, November 2, 2024
India plays key role in finalising G20 consensus on disaster risk reduction

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Nov 2: With the active participation of a high-level Indian delegation, a G20 meeting has arrived at a consensus in finalising the first Ministerial declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Ministerial Meeting was held from October 30 to November 1, 2024, in Belem, Brazil. During various ministerial sessions, P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, shared the progress made by the Government of India in reducing disaster risks and in upscaling disaster financing in the country, the statement said.

Mishra emphasised India’s proactive approach to DRR, on five priorities of DRRWG, which were enunciated during the Indian Presidency of G20. These include early warning systems, disaster-resilient infrastructure, DRR financing, resilient recovery and nature-based solutions.

In the disaster resilient infrastructure, he also shared PM Modi’s global initiative of Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), which has now 40 countries and seven international organisations, as members, the statement added.

The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to the Sendai Framework and called for increased international collaboration on knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and sustainable development to enhance disaster resilience globally.

The Indian delegation also participated in the Troika meeting with the Ministers of Brazil and South Africa, and held bilateral meetings with ministers from the host country Brazil and other countries namely Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Germany, and Heads of invited International Organisations.

“Responding to the call by UNSG on Extreme Heat, Principal Secretary to the PM, shared experience &amp; steps being taken including the focus on promoting traditional practices to suit local conditions,” the official statement said. The first DRR WG was established on India’s initiative during its Presidency of G20 in 2023.

Mishra congratulated the Brazilian Presidency on its continuation of the DRRWG, and scaling it up to the Ministerial level and affirmed India’s support to South Africa on DRRWG on their upcoming G20 Presidency next year. India’s participation underscores its growing role in global DRR efforts and its commitment to building a safer and more resilient world. IANS

