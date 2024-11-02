Saturday, November 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

J&K: Gunfight breaks out in downtown area of Srinagar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, Nov 2:  An encounter started on Saturday between holed-up terrorists and the security forces in the heart of Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar city. Officials said that following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces started a CASO (Cordon &amp; Search Operation) in the Khanyar area of Srinagar city.

“As the security forces came closer to the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on,” officials said. Saturday’s encounter started in the heart of Srinagar city’s downtown area.

It is for the first time in more than 10 years that an encounter started in the old city area. This area was once the hotbed of separatist sentiment and militants used to move freely in this area. With the passage of time, security forces managed to eliminate militancy from these areas.

It was believed that Srinagar city in general and the downtown area in particular had been cleared of militancy. The belief seems to have been shattered by Saturday’s gunfight raging in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar. On Friday, terrorists shot at and injured two non-local labourers, Sanjay and Usman, both belonging to Uttar Pradesh, in Mazhama village of Magam area of Budgam district.

Both injured were immediately shifted to a hospital where doctors described their condition as stable. Earlier last month, terrorists killed seven unarmed workers of an infrastructure project company in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

The workers were building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make the Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road. Those killed in Gagangir attack included six non-local workers and a local doctor belonging to Budgam district. Later, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two porters in Botapathri area of Gulmarg.

IANS

Previous article
Greece to open new consulates in India as ties deepen
Next article
IMF sees India driving growth in Asia-Pacific region
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura rights panel seeks reports on incident of woman being paraded naked, 2 other cases

Agartala, Nov 2: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo-motu cognisance of three recent incidents of...
NATIONAL

3rd Test: New Zealand reach 26/1 at tea after bowling out India for 263

Mumbai, Nov 2: Akash Deep claimed the key wicket of New Zealand skipper Tom Latham as the visitors...
Economy

IMF sees India driving growth in Asia-Pacific region

New Delhi, Nov 2: India remains the world’s fastest-growing economy with investment and private consumption driving growth, according...
NATIONAL

Greece to open new consulates in India as ties deepen

New Delhi, Nov 2: The Greek government has announced plans to establish two additional consulates in India, located...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura rights panel seeks reports on incident of woman being paraded naked, 2 other cases

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Nov 2: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC)...

3rd Test: New Zealand reach 26/1 at tea after bowling out India for 263

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 2: Akash Deep claimed the key wicket...

IMF sees India driving growth in Asia-Pacific region

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 2: India remains the world’s fastest-growing...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura rights panel seeks reports on incident of woman being paraded naked, 2 other cases

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Nov 2: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC)...

3rd Test: New Zealand reach 26/1 at tea after bowling out India for 263

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 2: Akash Deep claimed the key wicket...

IMF sees India driving growth in Asia-Pacific region

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 2: India remains the world’s fastest-growing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge