Monday, November 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Congress slams BJP says its only campaign issue is polarisation, spread of communal virus

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: The Congress on Sunday said it is clear from the BJP manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls that its only campaign issue is “polarisation and the spread of the communal virus”.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the language of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who released the manifesto today, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma makes it clear that the BJP will only depend on the “spread of bigotry, prejudice, and incitement of hatred in the name of religion” during elections.
Ramesh also said that the BJP is “silent” on issues of caste census and the Union Government’s responsibilities to ensure the state’s development.
“From the manifesto released for Jharkhand today, it is clear that the BJP has only one campaign issue: polarisation and the spread of the communal virus,” the Congress leader said in his post.
“The language of the Union Home Minister who released the manifesto, and that of its campaign-in-charge – the Assam CM – makes it abundantly clear that the BJP has simply no answer to the extremely popular and impactful schemes of the JMM-INC government in the state.
“It will depend ONLY on the spread of bigotry, prejudice, and the incitement of hatred in the name of religion (sic),” Ramesh said on X.
In another post earlier, Ramesh said the BJP must give an account for the delay in releasing Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand in the form of pending coal royalties before seeking votes from the people. (PTI)

Previous article
BJP to implement UCC in Jharkhand, tribals to be out of its ambit, says Shah
Next article
You made ‘saheb’ happy in LS polls, make me happy in assembly polls: Ajit Pawar to voters
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in the red on Monday as heavy selling was seen...
INTERNATIONAL

Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's bail...
INTERNATIONAL

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven fake video reaching to the highest level of the...
Economy

India’s consumer spending on goods to grow 7 pc in next 5 years

New Delhi, Nov 4:India’s consumer spending on goods is worth $1.29 trillion in 2024 and is expected to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in...

Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set...

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in...

Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set...

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge