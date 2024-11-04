Monday, November 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Two Delhi traffic police personnel dragged for 20 metres in hit-and-run incident

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: In a hit-and-run case, two Delhi traffic police personnel were allegedly hit and dragged for about 20 metres by a car while on duty in southwest Delhi, a police officer said.
According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 7.45 pm at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg.
“The injuries sustained by ASI Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh were reported to be minor. But the intention was to kill them. A case under attempt to murder and obstruction in discharge of official duty and charges for endangering the lives of public has been registered,” said the officer.
Two purported videos of the incident also went viral on social media platforms showing the car dragging both the traffic police personnel, who were holding the car’s bonnet and the driver later fled from the spot.
One of the police personnel was also seen falling on the ground after the driver applied brakes and tried to hit him.
“A PCR call was received at the Kishan Garh police station stating that an unknown vehicle had hit traffic officers on duty and fled the scene,” said the officer.
He said that a team was immediately sent to the spot and it found that the injured personnel had been rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van.
The team reached the hospital and found the two cops were in a conscious and stable condition, said the officer.
According to their statements, they were conducting routine challans for traffic violations.
Around 7.45 pm, a vehicle jumped the red light and when Sailesh signalled to stop, the driver initially complied but suddenly tried to flee, dragging both the personnel for approximately 20 metres before speeding away from the scene, said the officer.
Police said that they have identified the vehicle owner and he will be arrested soon. (PTI)

Previous article
You made ‘saheb’ happy in LS polls, make me happy in assembly polls: Ajit Pawar to voters
Next article
Pakistan conducted artillery tests near LoC, say officials
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in the red on Monday as heavy selling was seen...
INTERNATIONAL

Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's bail...
INTERNATIONAL

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven fake video reaching to the highest level of the...
Economy

India’s consumer spending on goods to grow 7 pc in next 5 years

New Delhi, Nov 4:India’s consumer spending on goods is worth $1.29 trillion in 2024 and is expected to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in...

Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set...

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in...

Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set...

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge