Tuesday, November 5, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Hailstones cause extensive damage to crops Jowai area

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Jowai, Nov 5: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and cold weather struck several villages in West Jaintia Hills this afternoon, causing significant damages to standing crops in the region.

The hailstorm began around 2:00 PM and lasted for fews hours, impacting areas such as Lad Demthriang, Lad Muphlang, Mynkjai, along the Jowai-Amlarem-Dawki NH-40 E.

The storm also extended to surrounding areas, including Jowai town where residents experienced an abrupt drop in temperature, leading to an unusually cold and dark atmosphere. The hailstones formed a blanket the ground and covered large parts of the Jowai-Amlarem highway, creating hazardous conditions for motorists and travelers.

Local authorities have reported that the weather conditions have left several villages covered in hail, while the cold temperatures have further compounded the situation. This bad weather event has had a particularly devastating impact on the region’s agricultural sector, with standing paddy, which are currently in the harvest season, bearing the brunt of the damage.

