Wednesday, November 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

MUDA case: No black mark on me until court decides, says K’taka CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday that until the court decides the matter in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, there is no black mark on him or the dignity of the chair.

He made the statement after appearing before the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent T.J. Udesh on Wednesday morning in connection with the MUDA case. CM Siddaramaiah who appeared to be confident after the questioning, stated that he was investigated by the Lokayukta officers.

“I have given answers to all questions of the Lokayukta police. My statements were recorded and they have also read out my answers and I have endorsed them,” the CM stated. When asked whether he was informed that he would have to attend an investigation again, CM Siddaramaiah stated that he had not been asked to appear again.

When questioned on the BJP demanding a CBI probe, he stated, “What is the demand of the petitioner Snehamayi Krishna? The Governor has ordered an investigation. Is BJP against the investigation? This shows that they have made false allegations.”

“Have BJP leaders handed over any case to the CBI? The Lokayukta is an independent agency. If the demand for a CBI probe is made I will fight the matter in court,” he maintained. “The process of allotment of sites has taken place as per the law. The BJP and JD(S) have made false allegations and I have answered all charges. The sites were not returned because I made a mistake, they were returned by my wife voluntarily after allegations surfaced,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“I was questioned over false allegations. What can be done about it? I had no role in the MUDA case, how can I have any document in this regard? Until the court decides, there is no black mark on me. I will answer false allegations against me in the court,” CM Siddaramaiah stated, answering a question.

CM Siddaramaiah is named as the main accused in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the MUDA. He is the first Chief Minister to face a Lokayukta probe while being in power in the history of Karnataka. It is also the first time CM Siddaramaiah, who has a clean record, is facing a probe in his four-decade-old political career.

CM Siddaramaiah was probed about his alleged role in allocation of sites on 50:50 basis to his family; land conversion and for alleged fabrication of documents. Sources stated that, if CM Siddaramaiah gets a clean chit in the Lokayukta probe, it would help him to strongly argue that the investigation by the CBI is not required and allegations against him are political in nature.

The High Court will take up the matter on the petition demanding a CBI probe on November 26. The court has also asked the Lokayukta to submit its report after investigation.

IANS

Previous article
How are US polls conducted? Will Trump win again or will Harris script history?
Next article
J&K: Search operation continues in Bandipora, terrorist killed in Kupwara
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Musk a ‘super genius’, says Trump as tech billionaire lauds ‘mandate for change’

Washington, Nov 6: Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House, on Wednesday...
INTERNATIONAL

US Election: Trump clinches win in three swing states

Washington, Nov 6: Republican candidate Donald Trump has clinched three out of seven key swing states and is...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Donald Trump, says let’s work together for betterment of people, global peace

New Delhi, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in...
NATIONAL

J&K: Search operation continues in Bandipora, terrorist killed in Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 6: One terrorist was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Musk a ‘super genius’, says Trump as tech billionaire lauds ‘mandate for change’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 6: Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is...

US Election: Trump clinches win in three swing states

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 6: Republican candidate Donald Trump has clinched...

PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Donald Trump, says let’s work together for betterment of people, global peace

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Musk a ‘super genius’, says Trump as tech billionaire lauds ‘mandate for change’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 6: Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is...

US Election: Trump clinches win in three swing states

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 6: Republican candidate Donald Trump has clinched...

PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Donald Trump, says let’s work together for betterment of people, global peace

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge