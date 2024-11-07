Thursday, November 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Be prepared to face all security challenges, Assam Rifles chief tells troopers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 7: Assam Rifles D-G Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera emphasised the importance of maintaining security along the 1,643-km India-Myanmar border and asked the troopers to be ready to deal with any security challenges.

The Assam Rifles Director General (D-G), who chaired the two-day Inspector General’s Conference at the force’s headquarters in Shillong, highlighted the importance of maintaining the security and sanctity of the India-Myanmar border and said that the paramilitary force should be prepared for all contingencies and security challenges arising in the future.

The two-day conference (November 6-7) was attended by formation commanders, battalion commanders, and staff officers from headquarters and formations. Lt. Gen Lakhera complimented all ranks of the force for their professional conduct and performance under challenging circumstances.

According to an official statement, the Inspector General’s Conference discussed the enhancing the capability and combat potential of the Assam Rifles, preparing a road map on acquisition of new generation weapon systems and military equipment for the force, sharing of best practices among formations and units and lessons learned to enhance the overall efficiency of the force.

The conference also emphasised the training and skill development of soldiers. The Assam Rifles D-G also complimented the formation and unit commanders for ensuring peace and tranquility in their respective areas of responsibility. He also exhorted them to be ever vigilant in the volatile and dynamic environment in which the force operates.

The statement said that the Assam Rifles Inspector General’s Conference provides a valuable platform for the commanders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential, operational readiness, administrative issues and human resource management issues.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence and to continuously strive for excellence in all spheres, the statement added. The Assam Rifles have been guarding the 1,643-km unfenced India-Myanmar borders along the four northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

IANS

Previous article
PM Vidyalaxmi scheme will ease financial barriers to higher education: Students
Next article
RG Kar rape and murder horror: SC declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan: Three-year-old approaches court as Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

Lahore, Nov 7: A three-year-old girl has filed a petition against the local government in Pakistan's Punjab as...
NATIONAL

RG Kar rape and murder horror: SC declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday remarked that it would not pass any direction to...
NATIONAL

PM Vidyalaxmi scheme will ease financial barriers to higher education: Students

New Delhi, Nov 7:  The Union Cabinet has approved a new scheme - PM Vidyalaxmi, aimed at providing...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan unlikely to figure prominently on Trump’s foreign policy radar

Islamabad, Nov 7: Foreign policy experts in Pakistan believe that the victory of Donald Trump in the US...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pakistan: Three-year-old approaches court as Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

INTERNATIONAL 0
Lahore, Nov 7: A three-year-old girl has filed a...

RG Kar rape and murder horror: SC declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

PM Vidyalaxmi scheme will ease financial barriers to higher education: Students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7:  The Union Cabinet has approved...
Load more

Popular news

Pakistan: Three-year-old approaches court as Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

INTERNATIONAL 0
Lahore, Nov 7: A three-year-old girl has filed a...

RG Kar rape and murder horror: SC declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

PM Vidyalaxmi scheme will ease financial barriers to higher education: Students

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7:  The Union Cabinet has approved...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge