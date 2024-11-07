Thursday, November 7, 2024
Centre urges Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal to fast track progress of border pacts

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, Nov 7: Union home secretary Govind Mohan has urged Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh to fast track the progress of border agreements.

The home secretary made the request after reviewing the progress of border agreements signed between Assam and Meghalaya (on March 29, 2022) and between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, signed on April 20, 2023.

The review meeting was attended by Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota; Meghalaya chief secretary D.P Wahlang; Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Manish Gupta; Assam DGP G.P Singh, besides other senior officers from Government of India, and the Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh governments.

After detailed discussion, both Assam and Meghalaya decided to extend their co-operation so that entire survey works of six areas of difference on the Assam-Meghalaya Border-Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra  – and 38 agreed villages of Assam-Arunachal border are completed in the next six months.

The meeting emphasised that the regional committees of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh should be activated urgently to complete the task of finalisation of boundaries of 49 villages within an extended period of six months (by April 19, 2025).

It was also suggested that Assam and Meghalaya should move forward towards reducing the differences in respect of the remaining six areas of difference for which regional committees have already been constituted from both sides.

The Union home secretary expressed satisfaction that both states have already reached conclusive resolution of the Hahim area of difference and directed that all efforts be made to complete the work of erection of boundary pillars in the Hahim area by the end of December 2024.

The home secretary also suggested completion of the erection of pillars in Kamengabari and Bhalukpong areas of the Assam-Arunachal border where pilot survey has been completed.

