Thursday, November 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Does Cong want to rewrite Constitution, asks BJP over ‘blank’ red book in Maharashtra

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, November 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday reacted angrily to purported distribution of blank notebook as Constitution copy at Rahul Gandhi’s Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur yesterday and said that the entire agenda of Congress party was on spreading falsehoods.

Slamming Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra BJP chief said that the incident shows party’s plan to write the Constitution as it wants, by showing a blank notepad as a copy of Constitution.

State BJP chief spokesperson Keshava Upadhye took to X and wrote, “By giving the name of constitution to a blank notepad, has the Congress indirectly revealed its plan to write the constitution as it wants? Otherwise, the Congress has been talking about cancelling the reservation provided by the Constitution for the past few days. Support to Congress means killing the Constitution.’’

Reacting to the charge, Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe accused the BJP of spreading fake narrative. He asked why BJP is disturbed, if Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of Constitution, reiterating the party’s resolve to save it. Addressing the gathering yesterday, the Congress MP had said, ‘’What was being spoken by Bhagwan Buddha, Gandhiji, Ambedkarji, Ashok, Phule are all in the Constitution.

This book is not just a modern version but the thoughts behind it are 1000 years old… This book (shows) is a way to live and a way to die.’’ He also blamed BJP and RSS for eroding values enshrined in the Constitution.

Maharashtra Deputy CM also targeted Rahul Gandhi for carrying copy of the Constitution with a red cover and asked, ‘’What message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India?’’ He also accused him of building a coalition of anarchists.

Congress state president Nana Patole slammed Fadnavis, saying, ‘’Those who oppose the Constitution have no right to decide whether Constitution’s book should be red, yellow or black. Do BJP and Fadnavis equate saving the Constitution with urban naxalism?’’he asked.

Previous article
Hollywood witnesses collective meltdown after Kamala Harris’ defeat against Trump
Next article
Centre completes auction of 8 critical mineral blocks in big step to bolster self-reliance
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mumbai Police team in C’garh to probe death threat to Shah Rukh Khan 

Raipur, Nov 7: A team of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrived in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in search of...
NATIONAL

Centre completes auction of 8 critical mineral blocks in big step to bolster self-reliance

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Ministry of Mines has successfully concluded the auction of 8 critical mineral blocks,...
MEGHALAYA

Hollywood witnesses collective meltdown after Kamala Harris’ defeat against Trump

Los Angeles, Nov 7: The victory of former US President Donald Trump, and his return to the US...
INTERNATIONAL

Meloni speaks with ‘friend’ Elon Musk after congratulating Trump on election win

Rome, Nov 7: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday spoke with American billionaire businessman Elon Musk -...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mumbai Police team in C’garh to probe death threat to Shah Rukh Khan 

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Nov 7: A team of Mumbai Police on...

Centre completes auction of 8 critical mineral blocks in big step to bolster self-reliance

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7: The Ministry of Mines has...

Hollywood witnesses collective meltdown after Kamala Harris’ defeat against Trump

MEGHALAYA 0
Los Angeles, Nov 7: The victory of former US...
Load more

Popular news

Mumbai Police team in C’garh to probe death threat to Shah Rukh Khan 

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Nov 7: A team of Mumbai Police on...

Centre completes auction of 8 critical mineral blocks in big step to bolster self-reliance

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 7: The Ministry of Mines has...

Hollywood witnesses collective meltdown after Kamala Harris’ defeat against Trump

MEGHALAYA 0
Los Angeles, Nov 7: The victory of former US...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge