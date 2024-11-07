Thursday, November 7, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Six Indian Americans win elections of US House of Representatives

By: Agencies

Washington, Nov 6: Six Indian Americans have won the elections to the House of Representatives, increasing their number from five in the current Congress.
Indian-American lawyer Suhas Subramanyam created history by becoming the first from the community to be elected from Virginia and the entire East Coast.
Subramanyan defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party. He is currently a Virginia State Senator.
There is a possibility that the number of Indian Americans in the House of Representatives increased to seven as Dr Amish Shah was leading by a slender margin against his Republican incumbent in the first Congressional District of Arizona.
Subramanyam, who previously served as a White House Advisor to President Barack Obama, is a Hindu by faith and is popular among Indian Americans nationwide. He joins the ‘Samosa Caucus’ in the Congress that currently comprises five Indian Americans – Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Shri Thanedar.
All the five existing Indian American members were re-elected to the House of Representatives.
Shri Thanedar was re-elected for the second consecutive term from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. He won it for the first time in 2023.
Raja Krishnamoorthi won the seventh Congressional District of Illinois for the fifth consecutive term.
While the battles for control of the White House and Congress remain close, I am honoured that the people of Illinois’ 8th District have extended my contract to represent them in Congress,” Krishnamoorthi said.
So did Ro Khanna who represents the seventeenth Congressional District of California and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents the seventh Congressional District of Washington State.
A physician by profession, Dr Ami Bera is the senior-most Indian American Congressman representing the sixth Congressional District of California since 2013. He was re-elected for the seventh consecutive term. (PTI)

