Friday, November 8, 2024
Garo groups want local centric Me’gong Festival

Tura, Nov 8: Several groups from Jengjal in West Garo Hills on Friday accused organizers of the Me’gong Festival as well as authorities, of allegedly going against the aims and objectives of the said festival for which it is being held.

The festival is being held at the Baljek Airport in Jengjal, West Garo Hills on November 29 and 30 and organizations from the area including the GSU, AAYF, FKJGP, ADE and GSMC alleged that the aims and objectives of the festival was being violated by both the organizers and the authorities.

According to the combined organizations, while the aims and objectives of the festival was to revive and preserve culture, promote indigenous heritage, develop tourism and economy, showcase traditional arts and crafts, promote traditional music and dance besides others, it said that the festival over the last three years has shown that organizers failed to adhere to even 20% of the aims and objectives resulting in crores of rupees in public funds being wasted each year without benefiting the local Indigenous people.

“We are deeply concerned about the lack of involvement and benefits for the local community. If they do not fulfill our demands this year, we may not allow them to host the 4th Annual Me’gong Festival at Jengjal (Baljek) Airport,” the groups warned.

The groups demanded that adequate steps be taken by the district administration to allow smooth movement of traffic, separate parking areas for vehicles based on approach direction, meeting with organizers to discuss event logistic prior to the festival, all local shops relocated inside airport grounds who should be provided stalls at minimal charges, recruitment of only local volunteers, assignment of parking to nokmas, organizations and local committees etc.

With regard to performances by artistes, the groups sought that slots be allocated to senior local artistes and bands like Lucas Marak, Riprap, Rough Roads etc. They also sought the inclusion of events representing A’chik culture like indigenous games and a performance by the winners of the 100 drums Wangala as well as by interested school and college students.

