Trolls will be unemployed after my retirement, quips CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Nov 8: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, who is set to retire in two days, on Friday said that he is probably one of the most trolled judges across the system. In his address at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), CJI Chandrachud said: “All of you are aware of the amount that I have received my share of trolling.

I am probably one of the most trolled judges across the system”. “On a lighter note, I am wondering what will happen from Monday (after his retirement) because all those who trolled me will be rendered unemployed!” he added. Citing a couplet of Urdu poet Bashir Badr, CJI Chandrachud said: “Mukhalifat se meri shakhsiyat sanvarti hai, Main dushmanon ka bada ehtiraam karta hun (Opposition enhances my personality, I have great respect for my enemies)”.

The outgoing CJI that the SC Collegium never had a difference of opinion while it made tough choices and decisions in recommending appointments to the constitutional judiciary. “I owe an eternal debt of gratitude to my Collegium for the way we have worked. We sat through the Collegium making tough choices and decisions. We never had a difference of opinion on Collegium. All meetings were conducted with a sense of humour, smile and some snacks,” he said.

“We never lost sight of the fact that we are not here with personal agendas. We are here to subserve the interest of the institution.” “When our memories outweigh our dreams, we have grown old. I hope I continue dreaming about the smaller things in life from now on,” CJI Chandrachud said.

“I leave the institution of the Supreme Court with the steadfast confidence that this court is in the solid, stable and erudite hands of Justice Sanjiv Khanna. I know the Supreme Court has a bright future ahead,” the CJI concluded. After a two-year-long stint in the highest judicial office of the country, CJI Chandrachud is due to retire on November 10 on attaining the age of 65 years. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take charge as the 51st CJI with effect from November 11.

IANS