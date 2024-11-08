Friday, November 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Trolls will be unemployed after my retirement, quips CJI Chandrachud

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 8: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, who is set to retire in two days, on Friday said that he is probably one of the most trolled judges across the system. In his address at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), CJI Chandrachud said: “All of you are aware of the amount that I have received my share of trolling.

I am probably one of the most trolled judges across the system”. “On a lighter note, I am wondering what will happen from Monday (after his retirement) because all those who trolled me will be rendered unemployed!” he added. Citing a couplet of Urdu poet Bashir Badr, CJI Chandrachud said: “Mukhalifat se meri shakhsiyat sanvarti hai, Main dushmanon ka bada ehtiraam karta hun (Opposition enhances my personality, I have great respect for my enemies)”.

The outgoing CJI that the SC Collegium never had a difference of opinion while it made tough choices and decisions in recommending appointments to the constitutional judiciary. “I owe an eternal debt of gratitude to my Collegium for the way we have worked. We sat through the Collegium making tough choices and decisions. We never had a difference of opinion on Collegium. All meetings were conducted with a sense of humour, smile and some snacks,” he said.

“We never lost sight of the fact that we are not here with personal agendas. We are here to subserve the interest of the institution.” “When our memories outweigh our dreams, we have grown old. I hope I continue dreaming about the smaller things in life from now on,” CJI Chandrachud said.

“I leave the institution of the Supreme Court with the steadfast confidence that this court is in the solid, stable and erudite hands of Justice Sanjiv Khanna. I know the Supreme Court has a bright future ahead,” the CJI concluded. After a two-year-long stint in the highest judicial office of the country, CJI Chandrachud is due to retire on November 10 on attaining the age of 65 years. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take charge as the 51st CJI with effect from November 11.

IANS

Previous article
Moscow says too early to discuss warming Russia-US ties
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Moscow says too early to discuss warming Russia-US ties

Moscow, Nov 8:  It is too early to discuss prospects for improving Russia-US relations, local media reported Friday,...
NATIONAL

‘Want to tell you the raw data’: CJI Chandrachud on ‘hiking pendency’ in SC

New Delhi, November 8:m Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday responded to the allegations...
NATIONAL

Odisha: College student blackmailed, gang-raped; six arrested

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8:  Six persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a...
Business

India’s forex kitty at $684.8 billion, gold reserves rise by $1.2 bn

Mumbai, Nov 8:  India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.6 billion to $682.13 billion as of November 1,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Moscow says too early to discuss warming Russia-US ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Nov 8:  It is too early to discuss...

‘Want to tell you the raw data’: CJI Chandrachud on ‘hiking pendency’ in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, November 8:m Outgoing Chief Justice of India...

Odisha: College student blackmailed, gang-raped; six arrested

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Nov 8:  Six persons have been arrested for...
Load more

Popular news

Moscow says too early to discuss warming Russia-US ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Nov 8:  It is too early to discuss...

‘Want to tell you the raw data’: CJI Chandrachud on ‘hiking pendency’ in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, November 8:m Outgoing Chief Justice of India...

Odisha: College student blackmailed, gang-raped; six arrested

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Nov 8:  Six persons have been arrested for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge