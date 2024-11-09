Armed Forces’ tri-services 9-day Poorvi Prahar exercise to commence tomorrow

Kolkata, Nov 9: Armed Forces are preparing for Exercise Poorvi Prahar that gets underway from Sunday (November 10) in the country’s eastern theatre. Poorvi Prahar is a tri-services exercise aimed at building greater coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force, an official said.

The exercise will also train personnel of all three forces in executing joint operations in mountainous terrain, the official said, adding that this will enhance operational readiness and inter-services synergy. Tri-services refers to the Army, Navy, and Air Force working together.

The Armed Forces are working on a number of initiatives to increase collaboration between the Army, Navy and Air Force. “The exercise will continue till November 18. A wide array of platforms from all three services will participate. There will be advanced fighter and reconnaissance aircraft as well as helicopters like the Chinook and Rudra (ALH-IV). The newly inducted M777 Ultra Light Howitzers will also be inducted during the Exercise,” the official said.

The Navy will also have its assets in an operational mode and maintain coordination with the Army and Air Force, he said. In the eastern theatre, stretches of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are managed by the armed forces in the states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Navy also plays a crucial role in monitoring the movement of foreign warships in the Bay of Bengal and other parts of the Indian Ocean, the official said. “Troops will refine their skills and leverage cutting-edge technologies like swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) Drones and loiter munitions. These have transformed modern warfare by improving situational awareness, precision and speed.

“Moreover, joint control structures will be established to develop a refined Common Operating Picture, optimize devices that operate on satellite communications and utilise Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics. There will be efforts to synergise the application of forces to meet contemporary challenges,” the official added.

IANS