Rangdajied pip Nongrim 1-0

Shillong Premier League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 8: In a nail-biting encounter at the Shillong Premier League 2024, Rangdajied United FC clinched a much-needed victory against Nongrim Hills SC with a narrow 1-0 scoreline, a result that came only after a grueling match at Polo Ground on Friday.

Dibormi Kassar’s decisive goal in the 87th minute ended Rangdajied’s dry spell, propelling them from seventh to fourth on the points table while pushing Nongrim Hills down to seventh.

This marked Rangdajied’s second victory of the season, a hard-fought win that could breathe new life into their campaign.

The first half was a battle of grit, as both teams struggled to establish control. With scrappy play dominating the early minutes, neither side managed to create clear scoring opportunities, as clashes at close quarters kept the game largely locked in midfield. Rangdajied’s forward line found it challenging to penetrate Nongrim Hills’ defense, who were quick to intercept and counter. However, the intensity grew with every passing minute, hinting at a possible breakthrough in the second half.

As the teams returned to the field after halftime, the match found a bit more rhythm, with both sides attempting to break the deadlock.

Rangdajied dominated possession in the second half, creating several chances, yet they failed to capitalize, missing crucial opportunities. Substitute Manbhakupar Iawphniaw’s misjudged touch on the hour mark was emblematic of Rangdajied’s struggles to finish their plays. Iawphniaw, positioned near the far post, anticipated a header from a Nongrim Hills defender but saw the ball slip past both the defender and himself, his heavy touch carrying the ball out of play.

The tension finally peaked in the dying minutes of the match when Rangdajied’s relentless pressure bore fruit.

After a swift attack down the right flank, a powerful strike was parried by Nongrim Hills’ defenders, only for the ball to rebound into Dibormi Kassar’s path. Positioned perfectly, Kassar wasted no time, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper and sending the Rangdajied supporters into a frenzy.

It was a moment of redemption for the club, a goal that reflected the team’s determination to regain form.

Goalkeeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew played an instrumental role in securing Rangdajied’s clean sheet.

His two crucial saves prevented Nongrim Hills from taking the lead and possibly changing the course of the match. In the 38th minute, Kharsyntiew made a diving stop to deny Nickhil Lyngkhoi’s attempt, showcasing both agility and timing.

Another standout moment came just before halftime when he blocked a thunderous shot by Mebanshan Suting, who had taken a deflected attempt from outside the box.

Kharsyntiew’s performance between the posts was essential to keeping Rangdajied in the game until their eventual breakthrough.With this win, Rangdajied United FC has gained vital points, moving up in the standings to join the top half. The victory is seen as a turning point in their season, potentially boosting morale and setting a more positive trajectory for the remainder of their campaign.

For Nongrim Hills, however, the defeat comes as a setback, especially after their solid defensive effort that kept Rangdajied at bay for most of the game.

Looking ahead, the Shillong Premier League promises more excitement with a double-header scheduled for Saturday.

Nangkiew Irat SC will take on defending champions Mawlai SC at 1 pm, followed by a much-anticipated match between league leaders Shillong Lajong FC and Ryntih FC at 4:30 pm.

Rangdajied’s hard-fought victory is a testament to their persistence, but the journey is far from over.

They will look to carry this momentum into future matches, aiming for a strong finish in this year’s Shillong Premier League.