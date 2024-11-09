Sudhanshu Trivedi snubs Pak at UN, says J&K ‘will remain integral part of India’

New Delhi, Nov 9: Taking a firm stand in the United Nations on the matter of India’s territorial integrity, the senior BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted in no uncertain terms that “Jammu & Kashmir will remain an integral part of India.”

During the discussion on UN Peacekeeping operations, the representative from Pakistan mentioned that Pakistan’s involvement with UN peacekeepers started when the UN put up peacekeepers in 1948 in the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Calling it an “unnecessary” mention, Trivedi said that Pakistan has “again made an attempt to divert the August body from its agenda.”

Exercising his ROR ( Right Of Reply), the veteran leader said: “The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir was, is and will remain the integral part of India.” He went on to clarify the “unnecessary” mention made by the Pakistani delegate by drawing attention to the democratic exercises recently carried out in the region.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir have recently exercised their democratic and electoral right and elected a new government. Pakistan must desist from such rhetoric and falsehood because it will not alter the facts,” he averred.

Not dragging the matter further and away from the subject of discourse, the parliamentarian said at the forum: “Out of respect for other members of this forum, India will refrain from responding to any further attempts by Pakistan to abuse the UN procedures.” Taking to his X handle, Trivedi further explained that since J&K has recently been through proper democratic elections for both Parliament and J&K Assembly, “The August forum of United Nations cannot be used in mentioning this type of non-substantive and misleading terms.”

The electoral turnouts in these elections in J&K have been notable and the participation of people in the democratic process has been celebrated. “This could have been possible because of firm foreign policies of PM Sri @narendramodi led government for strong and assertive India on international stage,” Trivedi expressed on X.

