J&K: Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar as Srinagar gunfight continues

Jammu, Nov 10 : As a gunfight is already underway between the security forces and terrorists in Kashmir’s Srinagar district, another exchange of fire started on Sunday in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

Officials said that an encounter started between terrorists and security forces in the Chaas area of Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Intermittent firing exchanges are now going on between the security forces and the terrorists in Chaas, Kishtwar, an official said.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the joint team of Police and army, based on specific input about the presence of some militants in the area.

An early morning gunfight started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Ishbar area of Srinagar on Sunday. The operation against two to three terrorists hiding in the area is still going on in this area, officials said.

On Saturday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter in Rampora locality of Sopore in Baramulla district. A day before that, two foreign terrorists were killed in another gunfight with the security forces in Sagipora locality of Sopore town.

Hometown and once known as the political bastion of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Sopore has traditionally been the hotbed of separatist sentiment in Kashmir valley.

Due to the overall improvement in the law & order situation and pro-active anti-terror thrust by the security forces, Sopore had not only returned to normalcy in the last seven years, but a perceptible change of political loyalty also came to light when people participated in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in large numbers.

Two back-to-back encounters in Sopore have brought to light the basic reality that unless terrorism and its ecosystem are completely wiped out in J&K, the situation will continue to be dicey and peace will remain fragile.

It is for this reason that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who controls the police and remains responsible for law & order even after an elected government took office in J&K, has recently directed the security forces to spare no effort in eradicating terrorism, its sympathisers, harbourers and the terror ecosystem that sustains violence.

Intelligence agencies say that the Handlers of terrorists across the border have directed terrorists in J&K to carry out attacks in order to remain in headlines, irrespective of whether the victim is a civilian, policeman, security force or army personnel.

–IANS