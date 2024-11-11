Monday, November 11, 2024
Orientation begins for 1st MBBS batch of PIMC in USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, Nov 11 The first MBBS batch of PA Sangma International Medical College (PIMC) commenced today at the Central Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) here. The orientation programme for the first batch of students will span over 14 days.

The imaugiration of the orientation programme for the MBBS students was graced by a host of dignitaries, including Padma Shri Prof. Dr. Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain, National Science Chair, IIT New Delhi and former Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard and the University of Hyderabad.

Other esteemed speakers included Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM; Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM; Dr. BK Das, Principal of PIMC; Dr. Jogesh Sharma, Director of Medical Education and Research, PIMC and Dr. (Prof) Bhabani Prasad Chakravarty, Medical Director of Health City Hospitals, according to a Press release.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain remarked, “The beginning of PIMC is truly inspiring. If it starts this way, imagine where it will be in 5 or 10 years—it will be just amazing.”

Prof. Hasnain emphasized the importance of future advancements in medical science, touching on topics such as predictive knowledge, HIV and cancer care, and the role of beneficial bacteria in human health. He also spoke on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine while highlighting that computers can never replicate human compassion and empathy, qualities essential for healthcare professionals. He encouraged students to dedicate themselves to hard work as hard work does not go unrewarded.

In his welcome address, Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque expressed his vision for PIMC, stating, “We must think out of the box. This Medical College is poised to be very special, building on the legacy we have created at USTM. Our focus is on fostering research and innovation.”

Dr. BK Das, Principal of PIMC, motivated the students to be proactive, urging them to approach authorities with any concerns or suggestions. He assured them that the institution is committed to their holistic development.

Dr. (Prof) Bhabani Prasad Chakravarty emphasized the importance of empathy in patient care, advising the future doctors to approach every patient with sensitivity and thoroughness. “Examine first, diagnose later. Only then can you ensure proper care,” he advised.

Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, spoke on the holistic development of students, encouraging them to embrace challenges and seize opportunities. “Start dreaming, have a vision, and pursue it relentlessly,” he urged the new MBBS students.

Concluding the event, Dr. Jogesh Sharma said, “To become a specialist takes around 10 years, and a super specialist, 15 years. Stay dedicated to your path,” he advised. The programme also included an oath-taking ceremony led by Dr. Das to instill a sense of responsibility and commitment in the new batch of students.

The day began with an Academic Procession at 10 AM, starting from the PIMC Academic Block to the Central Auditorium. The procession, led by faculty members, doctors, parents, and guardians, was a grand affair as students, dressed in their white coats, embarked on their journey towards becoming healthcare professionals. The Orientation cum White Coat Ceremony commenced at 10:30 AM in the Central Auditorium, symbolizing the official induction of the students into the medical profession.

The event witnessed active participation from the Heads of various departments, faculty members, newly enrolled MBBS students, and their parents and guardians.

 

 

