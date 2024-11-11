Monday, November 11, 2024
Vikrant Massey visits Godhra railway station ahead of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ release

Mumbai, Nov 11: Ahead of the release of his upcoming film “The Sabarmati Report,” actor Vikrant Massey made a surprise visit at Godhra Station, which inspired the movie. Pictures of the actor looking around the station dressed in a gray sweatshirt paired with denims and a white baseball cap are doing the rounds.

Vikrant seems to be in a very pensive mood as he gets clicked. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

In the film, the actress plays an English journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered. Raashii and Vikrant play journalists who come together to uncover the brutal truth behind one of India’s most controversial incidents.

The film showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express in 2002, near Godhra in Gujarat. Their performances in the recently released trailer have already made a strong impact, and anticipation for the film has only grown stronger as the release date.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, Vikir Films, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film is set to release in theatres on November 15.

On November 9, Raashii shared a cute behind-the-scenes video featuring Vikrant from the sets of the film. The actress took to her Instagram, and gave her fans a glimpse into a sweet moment with her co-star Vikrant Massey.

In the clip, Vikrant can be seen applying a “nazar ka tika” behind Raashii’s ear, a gesture meant to protect her from the evil eye. This adorable moment has garnered plenty of attention from fans. The actress wrote in the caption, “A friend should be like this, don’t put nazar”.

IANS

Pure fiction, completely untrue: Russia denies Trump-Putin conversation
SC dismisses Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea in sex scandal case
