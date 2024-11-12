Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Terror network: NIA searches pan-India locations, including Assam, Tripura

Guwahati, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive simultaneous searches at multiple locations across the country, including Assam and Tripura, in connection with activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of terror group Al-Qaeda’s conspiracy to destabilise India.

“The crackdown at nine locations, linked with individuals suspected of supporting and funding the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda, started early on Monday in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Assam,” a statement from NIA said.

According to reports, in Assam, the investigation agency conducted a raid at one place in Nagaon district.

“The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents showing detailed banking transactions, digital devices including mobile phones, and other evidence related to terror funding activities,” the statement said.

According to NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided are sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda network.

The searches were part of NIA’s ongoing investigations into a case pertaining to a conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda operatives in collaboration with the arrested individuals. The conspiracy was aimed at propagating Al-Qaeda’s terrorist activities and radicalising gullible youths in India.

In November last year, NIA had filed a chargesheet against five accused, including four Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir or Aakash Khan and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari. The fifth accused, Farid, is an Indian national.

“NIA investigations into their antecedents had revealed that the accused had procured forged documents to carry out their activities covertly They were actively involved in radicalising and motivating vulnerable Muslim youths in India, spreading Al-Qaeda’s violent ideology, collecting funds and transferring these funds to Al-Qaeda,” the statement issued by the investigation agency said.

Previous article
PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani’s ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ in World Billiards Championships
Next article
Zenith blames NPP for Gambegre ‘apathy’; says TMC poised to win bypoll
