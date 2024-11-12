World’s first high-altitude para sports centre to be established in Ladakh

Leh, Nov 12: The world’s first high-altitude para sports centre dedicated to training and nurturing para-athletes in the country will be established in Leh, Ladakh and will focus on training for international competitions, including the larger goal of preparing para-athletes for the 2028 Paralympics.

A Memorandum and Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

The high-altitude para sports centre will offer inclusive, world-class training to para-athletes, not only from India but globally, providing them with a competitive edge unique to high-altitude training environments and also an opportunity for Indian para players to train alongside the champions of the game

“It is a very proud feeling for us that Leh will be establishing the world’s first-ever high-altitude centre for para sports. Indian para-athletes have been leaving undeniable mark at the world stage with 29 medals, including seven gold, that India won in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris is a testament to the talent we have in our country.

“I am confident that this centre will not only help to tap the potentials of the region but also contribute hugely to India’s journey to feature in the top-10 countries by the next Paralympics,” said Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh (LAHDC).

He added, “This centre will allow these athletes to train with world-class facilities and represent Ladakh with pride on global platforms.” As per the MOU, till the time the centre is getting completed, the AMF officials will identify the Children with Special Needs (CwSN) from the Leh-Ladakh UT region and they will undergo screening, counselling, and training at AMF’s Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre, which is also Asia’s first Para Sports Academy and Rehab Centre in Hyderabad.

This interim phase will build foundational skills and offer essential rehabilitation for aspiring athletes from Ladakh region. 15 potential candidates from Ladakh will soon be sent for training in Hyderabad, with screenings to be held at the sub-divisional level to ensure maximum participation.

To facilitate the project, the CEC announced the formation of a dedicated committee to oversee the centre’s development and directed officials to begin land identification for the facility. List of Sports to be included: Para Sports: Archery; Athletics; Badminton; Blind Football; Boccia; Canoeing; Cycling; Equestrian; Goalball; Judo; Powerlifting; Rowing; Shooting; Volleyball; Swimming; Table Tennis, Taekwondo; Triathlon; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Fencing; Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Tennis. Winter Games: Para Alpine Skiing; Para Biathlon; Para Cross-Country Skiing; Para Ice Hockey; Para Snowboard and Wheelchair Curling.

