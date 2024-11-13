Wednesday, November 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Mawshynrut residents to march to KHADC today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 12: Residents of 21 villages from Mawshynrut area in West Khasi Hills along with members of various pressure groups will march from Umshyrpi bridge to the KHADC on Wednesday in protest against tagging of their villages with the Rambrai-Jyrngam constituency.
The 21 villages fall under three polling stations of Misei, Langdongdai and Mawsmai.
When contacted, JAC chairman Jeremiia Dkhar informed that they will gather at Umshyrpi bridge before marching towards the KHADC.
He said that they will hold a sit-in inside the KHADC premises if there is no positive action on their demand.
These villages were under Mawshynrut constituency but have now been tagged with Rambrai-Jyrngam following the delimitation of constituencies carried out by the KHADC.

Govt seeks additional funds from Centre for smart meter project
MOTHER helps Meghalaya in reducing MMR & IMR rates
