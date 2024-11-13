Wednesday, November 13, 2024
NATIONAL

Notice on draft electoral rolls

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, Nov 13: The Electoral Registration Officer under 58 – Rongara Siju (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency, 59 – Chokpot (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency  and 60 – Baghmara ( ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency has informed the general public that Draft Electoral Roll has been prepared in accordance with the Registration of Electors 1960 with qualifying date for the preparation of the Electoral roll in fixed for 01- 01 – 2025.

 As per the notification issued in this regard, any claim for the inclusion of particulars in any entry, should be lodged on or before the 28th November 2024 in form no 6, 7 or 8 as may be appropriate. Further the order stated that, any eligible citizen under South Garo Hills District who are about to attain the age of 18 years on any of the subsequent qualifying date in the year 2025 like 1st April, 1st July or 1st October 2025 may also file his or her claim for inclusion of his or her name in the roll in form 6 in advance starting from the date of notice.

Previous article
Prof. Fameline K Marak appointed Pro-VC of NEHU Tura Campus
