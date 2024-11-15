Friday, November 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Cherry Blossom Festival helps businesses in Shillong boom

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: As Shillong gears up for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the city is abuzz with activity, drawing tourists from across the country and beyond. Cab drivers and small business owners, in particular, are seeing a boom in demand, as hotel occupancy in the city reportedly reaches nearly 100 per cent for the festival days.
“We haven’t seen this kind of demand in a long time,” said one cab driver, who usually operates in the Khyndailad area. “My cab is booked almost all day. The festival has really brought a lot of people to the city.” For many cab drivers, this surge in demand offers a significant opportunity to earn extra income, with some already seeing a doubling of their usual fares.
Even car renting services, have boomed, where tourists and festival goers have rented cars to travel to the venue.
The fares of car rentals have also gone up.
Small shop owners are also benefiting from the influx. “We’re selling out pineapples and warm clothes faster than we expected,” shared a street vendor in Khyndai Lad. “It’s not only the big shops but the small stalls too that are seeing the effect of so many visitors. This festival is a blessing.”
Hotels and guesthouses in the city are almost fully booked, providing a major boost to the local hospitality sector. The Cherry Blossom Festival, known for its unique lineup of cultural performances, music, and food, is expected to draw lakhs of visitors. This year’s attractions include performances by popular international artists, making it one of the most anticipated events in the Northeast.
Local business owners hope the excitement and high turnout continue throughout the festival, bringing Shillong’s tourism scene back to pre-pandemic levels and supporting local livelihoods.

Previous article
Gambegre bypoll: What is in store for those in the fray?
Next article
MHA extends ban on HNLC by five years
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns raised by the student fraternity, and in light of...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU prez hospitalised but hunger strike to go on

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at...
MEGHALAYA

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised the RSS and BJP over the ongoing issues at...
MEGHALAYA

Govt talks tough after HYC deadline on drugs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: A week after the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) set a 30-day ultimatum for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns...

NEHUSU prez hospitalised but hunger strike to go on

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun...

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised...
Load more

Popular news

Centre forms panel to probe NEHU imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: Responding to serious concerns...

NEHUSU prez hospitalised but hunger strike to go on

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun...

BJP’s bid to ‘capture’ NEHU started the turmoil: Congress

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Congress has criticised...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge