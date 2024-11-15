Cherry Blossom Festival helps businesses in Shillong boom

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: As Shillong gears up for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the city is abuzz with activity, drawing tourists from across the country and beyond. Cab drivers and small business owners, in particular, are seeing a boom in demand, as hotel occupancy in the city reportedly reaches nearly 100 per cent for the festival days.

“We haven’t seen this kind of demand in a long time,” said one cab driver, who usually operates in the Khyndailad area. “My cab is booked almost all day. The festival has really brought a lot of people to the city.” For many cab drivers, this surge in demand offers a significant opportunity to earn extra income, with some already seeing a doubling of their usual fares.

Even car renting services, have boomed, where tourists and festival goers have rented cars to travel to the venue.

The fares of car rentals have also gone up.

Small shop owners are also benefiting from the influx. “We’re selling out pineapples and warm clothes faster than we expected,” shared a street vendor in Khyndai Lad. “It’s not only the big shops but the small stalls too that are seeing the effect of so many visitors. This festival is a blessing.”

Hotels and guesthouses in the city are almost fully booked, providing a major boost to the local hospitality sector. The Cherry Blossom Festival, known for its unique lineup of cultural performances, music, and food, is expected to draw lakhs of visitors. This year’s attractions include performances by popular international artists, making it one of the most anticipated events in the Northeast.

Local business owners hope the excitement and high turnout continue throughout the festival, bringing Shillong’s tourism scene back to pre-pandemic levels and supporting local livelihoods.