Friday, November 15, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

NEHU Vice-Chancellor goes on leave

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 15: The NEHU Vice Chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla has gone on leave from Friday.

In the leave application via email address to the Registrar, Prof Shukla said that due to some unavoidable circumstances he is leaving the campus on Earned Leave (EL) with effect from today (15/11/2024) with affix and suffix.

“The leave period will be from 17/11/2024 to 29/11/2024. This can be extended if required,” the VC said.

He further stated that during his absence, the senior most professor of the university, Prof N. Saha or others shall look after the charge/duties of the Vice Chancellor.

