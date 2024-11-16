Sunday, November 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Digital media platforms must curb fake news, safeguard democracy: Ashwini Vaishnaw

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Nov 16: Calling for accountability in digital media to combat fake news and safeguard democracy, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that internet platforms must come up with solutions that account for the impact their systems have on our society.

Speaking at an event by the Press Council of India (PCI) here to mark the ‘National Press Day 2024’, the minister addressed the need for revisiting the ‘Safe Harbour’ provision amid the changing media landscape and India’s diverse cultural and social context.

“The spread of fake news undermines trust in the media and poses a threat to democracy,” the minister told the gathering. Algorithms driving digital platforms prioritise content that maximises engagement, incites strong reactions and, thereby, defines the revenue for the platform.

These often amplify sensational or divisive narratives. Vaishnaw highlighted the social consequences of such biases, particularly in a diverse nation like India, and called on platforms to come up with solutions that account for the impact their systems have on our society.

During his address, the minister raised a critical question on the rapid growth of digital media and the responsibility for the content published on these platforms. The shift from traditional to digital media has financially impacted conventional media, which invests heavily in journalistic integrity and editorial processes.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the need for fair compensation for traditional content creators, addressing the asymmetry in bargaining power between digital platforms and conventional media. “The efforts made by the conventional media in creating content needs to be fairly and suitably compensated,” he said.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the significant upheaval the creative world is facing due to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Addressing the challenges posed by AI systems, he emphasised the need to safeguard the intellectual property (IP) rights of original creators.

“AI models today can generate creative content based on vast datasets they are trained on. But what happens to the rights and recognition of the original creators who contributed to that data? Are they being compensated or acknowledged for their work?” he asked, urging stakeholders to engage in open debates and collaborative efforts to address these challenges, transcending political differences.

IANS

Previous article
10 lakh senior citizens enrol for Ayushman Vay Vandana cards in 3 weeks, 4 lakh of them women
Next article
UNESCO, IT Ministry to help India create AI policy with global ethical standards
