Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Germany’s healthcare sector hit by skilled labour shortages

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Berlin, Nov 16: Germany’s healthcare sector faces the most severe skilled labour shortages among all industries, according to a study released Saturday by the Competence Centre for Securing a Skilled Workforce at the German Economic Institute.

Approximately 47,400 positions in the healthcare sector could not be filled with suitably qualified candidates between July 2023 and June 2024, it said. According to the report, the shortage is particularly acute in physiotherapy, with nearly 11,600 vacant roles.

Dental assistants and healthcare and nursing staff are also in high demand, with shortfalls of over 7,340 and nearly 7,100 positions, respectively. The healthcare sector has consistently ranked as the most affected by labour shortages in recent years. “An aging population leads to an increasing need for healthcare services.

This increases the burden on the existing skilled workers,” the study’s authors noted. Across all industries, Germany faced an average shortage of over 530,000 qualified workers between July 2023 and June 2024, said the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS

Previous article
UNESCO, IT Ministry to help India create AI policy with global ethical standards
Next article
Manipur bodies recovery: Widespread mob violence reported, curfew imposed, mobile internet suspended
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series have been thrown into...
NATIONAL

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on Saturday that the law & order situation in West...
NATIONAL

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised more than $182 million in funding this week, a...
NATIONAL

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc is set to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test...

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on...

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised...
Load more

Popular news

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test...

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on...

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge