Sunday, November 17, 2024
Panel to be formed to coordinate between govt and Press: Meghalaya CM

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 16: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the formation of a dedicated committee to enhance coordination between the press and the government, a move aimed at addressing longstanding challenges in communication and fostering greater collaboration.

The announcement was made during the National Press Day celebration, at the State Convention Centre where Sangma discussed the evolving role of the press in the age of social media and information overload.

The event was organised by The Shillong Press Club jointly with the Directorate of Information and Public relations and Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association.

The proposed committee will be chaired by senior government officials, such as the commissioner or principal secretary, and include directors from various departments, along with 2-4 members of the press. “This platform will bridge gaps in communication and streamline processes that have previously caused delays or inefficiencies,” the Chief Minister stated. The committee will also manage a ₹35-lakh corpus fund, created to support journalists facing emergencies like illness, disability, or other hardships, including post-retirement needs. Sangma assured that the fund would be reviewed and replenished annually.

Sangma further spoke about the need for a balance between press freedom and responsibility. He urged the media to differentiate between authentic journalism and unverified information circulating on social media platforms, which he described as a critical challenge of the current era. “The sanctity of news must be preserved, and I hope the Shillong Press Club, MEPA, and DIPR will lead the way in finding solutions to this issue,” he said.

In addition to the committee, the government is focused on capacity building for journalists. Sangma announced plans for training programs, including national and international exposure trips, to equip journalists with the tools to navigate the rapidly changing media landscape.

A centralised system under the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has replaced the earlier department-wise approach, ensuring quicker and more efficient disbursements, he said.

Sangma further said that these initiatives, coupled with the recently introduced Meghalaya Public Communications Policy 2024, would contribute to a more robust and inclusive press sector in the state adding the need for greater coverage of rural areas, urging journalists to expand their focus beyond Shillong to reflect the voices and issues of the majority population residing outside the city.

