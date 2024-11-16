Saturday, November 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Students to continue hunger strike

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit have decided to continue with their indefinite hunger strike until there is a clear-cut notification from the central government that they have removed Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla from his position.
Addressing the students and teachers after a marathon meeting on Friday evening, NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati made it clear that they are not going to step down from their demand to remove the VC.
“We will be continuing with this hunger strike because our demand for the removal of the VC has not materialised yet. The VC must leave the university,” Kharsati said.
He said most of the student leaders and students who were actively engaged in the peaceful hunger strike protest are not present at the protest site since most of them have been admitted to the hospital.
Kharsati informed that the condition of NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun is not stable and he is still under observation in the critical care unit at Shillong Civil Hospital.
“The NEHUSU president has a message for everyone that he will not back down despite his illness. He will be joining us as soon as his health becomes stable. At the same time, he has requested everyone to continue their support since the days ahead are going to be tougher,” Kharsati added.

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre
NEHU VC goes on leave
