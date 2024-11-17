Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

SC seeks explanation from registry for accepting counter affidavit from non-party

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 17 : A 2-judge Bench of the Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the apex court registry as to how a counter affidavit from a non-party could be accepted.

In its order, a bench headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi noted that impleadment application of the proposed respondent-complainant was never allowed by the court but a counter affidavit filed on his behalf has been placed on record.

“It appears that the application (IA No. 161791/2024) seeking impleadment of the said proposed respondent has not been allowed by the Court. Registry is directed to explain as to how, such counter affidavit from the proposed respondent-complainant, who is not a party, could be accepted,” said the Bench, also comprising Justice S.C. Sharma.

Allowing time for the counsel appearing on behalf of the state of Punjab to get instructions on the latest status of the investigation, the apex court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Interim order to continue till the next date of hearing, it added.

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court, in June this year, ordered that the petitioner will not be arrested in connection with FIR No. 07/2024 registered at P.S. Tarsikka, District Amritsar Rural, Punjab till the next date of hearing.

Before this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the petitioner considering the nature and gravity of the offence.

After perusing the record, it had said, “The present case was registered on the statement of the complainant with the allegation that the petitioner along with co-accused, while being armed with ‘datar’, had inflicted multiple injuries on the person of the complainant, out of which injury No.1 was found to be grievous in nature. Though the said injury was not on the vital part of the body, yet it is grievous in nature and recovery of weapon of offence is yet to be effected from the petitioner for which his custodial interrogation is required.”

–IANS

Previous article
Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been implemented in Amravati after a mob attacked former   during...
NATIONAL

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the alleged financial fraud and money laundering through lottery...
NATIONAL

J&K L-G chairs high-level security review meet

Jammu, Nov 17 : J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is chairing a high-level security meeting on Sunday in...
NATIONAL

KSRTC bus on Sabarimala route catches fire, no injuries reported

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17: An empty KSRTC bus travelling on the Sabarimala pilgrimage route in Kerala caught fire early...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

NATIONAL 0
Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been...

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing...

J&K L-G chairs high-level security review meet

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Nov 17 : J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha...
Load more

Popular news

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

NATIONAL 0
Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been...

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing...

J&K L-G chairs high-level security review meet

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Nov 17 : J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge