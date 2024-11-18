Monday, November 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Jobs, inflation, justice for poor to be clinchers in Maha polls: Rahul Gandhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Nov 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that inflation, justice for the poor, unemployment, women and farmers’ woes will prove to be the prime game-changers in the much-anticipated November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking to media persons on the final day of the polls campaign, he said that the problems of the masses with their shattered dreams would weigh on the minds of the voters on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi cited how Maharashtra’s wealth and resources are being taken away to other states, thereby depriving the Marathi youth of jobs and hampering the state’s progress.

Flanked by senior state and central Congress leaders, he listed out several mega-projects worth a total of Rs 7 lakh crore which were shifted out of Maharashtra to other states and more than five lakh jobs for the youth here have also gone, in the past few years. He also named the companies saying that planned investments could have created major job opportunities for the unemployed youth in this state.

The Congress bigwig reiterated the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Manifesto — released on November 10, and inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s vision — which promised a bagful of goodies for all sections of society to uplift the poor, women, peasants, youth and the ill people.

“Like Telangana and Karnataka, we shall conduct a caste census in Maharashtra. It’s a major concern before the country and the central pillar of our strategy. At least 50 per cent of the population has absolutely no participation in the government or private sector, and we need to know this,” declared Rahul Gandhi.

Simultaneously, the MVA shall implement a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme for the state that will take care of the medical needs of the people, on the lines of a similar one successfully implemented by the Congress in Rajasthan, he assured.

To a query on financing these initiatives, Rahul Gandhi confidently asserted that “we have made all the financial calculations for these schemes and there will be definitely no problems in implementing them immediately,” adding that the party will share it with anybody who wishes to check the same.

Rahul Gandhi also vowed that after the MVA government is voted to power, it will work with dedication for the interests of the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

IANS

Previous article
Picture grim at Baku climate talks, just 100 hours left on clock
Next article
Manipur: Protester shot dead during clash with security forces in Jiribam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Japanese researchers find diabetes drugs’ potential to protect kidneys

New Delhi, Nov 18: A team of Japanese researchers has found a class of diabetes drugs that help...
Economy

India rated fastest growing G20 economy with GDP growth projected at 7 pc for 2024

New Delhi, Nov 18:  India is projected to be the fastest growing economy among the G20 countries with...
MEGHALAYA

NPP withdraws support to BJP-led govt in Manipur

Shillong, Nov 18: The National People’s Party (NPP) has officially withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in...
NATIONAL

Trump’s Cabinet picks giving sleepless nights to Pakistan’s political and military leadership

Islamabad, Nov 18: Several prominent Pakistani think tanks, policymakers and top government officials have been forced to re-strategise...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Japanese researchers find diabetes drugs’ potential to protect kidneys

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: A team of Japanese researchers...

India rated fastest growing G20 economy with GDP growth projected at 7 pc for 2024

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 18:  India is projected to be...

NPP withdraws support to BJP-led govt in Manipur

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 18: The National People’s Party (NPP) has...
Load more

Popular news

Japanese researchers find diabetes drugs’ potential to protect kidneys

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: A team of Japanese researchers...

India rated fastest growing G20 economy with GDP growth projected at 7 pc for 2024

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 18:  India is projected to be...

NPP withdraws support to BJP-led govt in Manipur

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 18: The National People’s Party (NPP) has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge